Nachdem sie mit ihrem letztjährigen Überraschungshit »Amber Galactic«, das zudem für einen schwedischen Grammy nominiert wurde, die Rockwelt im Sturm erobert und nach ihrer atemberaubenden ersten Europa-Tournee offene Münder hinterlassen hatten, hat die schwedische Classic/Progressive Rock Supergroup THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA dir Arbeiten an ihrem ungeduldig erwarteten nächsten Album abgeschlossen.

NFO Air hat folgende Nachricht aus dem Weltall abgesetzt:

„The Night Flight Orchestra returns with another chapter in their steaming space opera that began with »Amber Galactic«.

This time, the female space commanders want even more revenge than they already had, space is even more infinite, and the amount of champagne it takes to keep this navy afloat and adrift in the cosmos is probably illegal on most planets!

Never looking back, The Night Flight Orchestra boldly goes where no man or woman has ever gone before, and with this album, they’ve taken another step in their quest to elevate classic rock from being a music genre to becoming an immersive whole-body transcendental experience!

It’s time to prepare yourself, because the riffs will be riffier, the vocals will be throatier, the synthesizers will envelop you, the AOR will be AOR-ier, the long songs will be longer, the short songs will be shorter, the bass will seduce you, the drums will destroy you, the groove will hypnotize and paralyze you. Can you handle it?“

Das bislang noch unbetitelte Album wurde erneut von der Band selbst produziert und wurde im Handsome Hard Music / Larsson Music Studio sowie im Nordic Sound Lab in Sakra, Schweden aufgenommen. Den Mix übernahm Bandmitglied Sebastian Forslund (Gitarre/Percussion) und fürs Mastering zeichnet Thomas ”Plec” Johansson im The Panic Room verantwortlich.

»Amber Galactic« wurde in verschiedenen renommierten europäischen Musikmagazinen als „Album des Monats“ ausgezeichnet: ROCK HARD (Germany), ROCK HARD (France), SWEDEN ROCK MAGAZINE (Sweden), POWERMETAL.DE (Germany), UNITED ROCK NATIONS (France).

Das Album erreichte auch in weiteren Magazinen hohe Platzierungen in den jeweiligen Soundchecks:

METAL HAMMER (Germany): #2

DEAF FOREVER (Germany): #3

AARDSCHOK (Netherlands): #3

THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA-Mitglieder:

Björn Strid – Gesang

Sharlee D‘ Angelo – Bass

David Andersson – Gitarre

Richard Larsson – Keyboards

Jonas Källsbäck – Schlagzeug

Sebastian Forslund – Gitarre, Percussion, Special FX

Anna-Mia Bonde – Backing Vocals

Anna Brygård – Backing Vocals

Kommentare

