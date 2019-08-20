The Protomen: Video zu „The Will Of One“ Online

Im Zuge der Tourvorbereitungen präsentieren euch The Protomen ein Video zum Song The Will Of One:

The Protomen sind mehr als nur eine Konzeptband aus Nashville. Nachdem die Band in ihrer Heimat bereits mächtig Staub aufgewirbelt hat (über 40.000 verkaufte Tonträger und 22 Millionen Streams OHNE Plattenfirma), wird es nun allerhöchste Zeit auch Europa zu erobern. Deshalb werden The Protomen 2019 erstmals auch europäische Bühnen erobern und ihren Fans in der alten Welt endlich aus Fleisch und Blut gegenüberstehen.

Die deutschen Daten werden präsentiert von Slam, Guitar und Classic Rock:

05.09. – London – O2 Academy Islington

07.09. – München – Backstage Club

08.09. – Wien – Chelsea

10.09. – Berlin – Privatclub

11.09. – Köln – Luxor

12.09. – Hamburg – Kaiserkeller

13.09. – Amsterdam – Melkweg



Tickets gibt es unter www.protomen.com

Die Presse über The Protomen:

„Protomen feature two of the best voices performing live today… here’s to a future filled with Protomen.“ – MetalSucks

„The lights here are bright, the music loud, the people unified; the Protomen are calling.“ – GQ

„This band is meant to be experienced live.“ – Coilhouse Magazine

„… so epic Mr. Roboto would blush.“ – Alternative Press

„The Protomen are unequivocally unique … positively inspired … unmitigated awesomeness.“ – WIRED

„The Protomen are simply an incredible band. Their delivery and energy are unparalleled, their stage presence makes a small room feel like a major arena, and their commitment to the band image they’ve spent years shaping is unwavering.“ – No Country For New Nashville

„The Protomen … put down the controllers, picked up guitars, and have dedicated themselves to writing legitimate space rock operas.“ – The Onion

„Fists were pumped with irrepressible fervor as the band’s six core members bombarded their adoring public with layer upon layer of guitars and synths … their repertoire [consisting] entirely of a fully realized arena-ready rock opera“ – Nashville Scene

„We knew The Protomen were hot … but who knew they intended to save not just rock, but ultimately mankind.“ – Nashville Scene

The Protomen Online:

www.protomen.com

https://www.facebook.com/protomen/

