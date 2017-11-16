„This is my favourite record we’ve made so far and I’m more excited about getting this out there than I have been about any of the previous albums,“ sagt Gitarrist Paul Sayer. „I feel like we’ve really captured what the band is about on this one; I can’t wait for people to hear it and I can’t wait to get out on the road and play it live to everyone.“
Gitarrist Matt White, der sein Debüt mit The Temperance Movement auf A Deeper Cut gibt, fügt hinzu: „There isn’t an ounce of fat on this album. Everything that is on there happened because it was absolutely necessary and vital that it was put down. It’s both a nod to the past and a wink to the future. It was a pleasure to be involved in writing and recording with The Temperance Movement for the first time. I feel that together, with [producer] Sam Miller, we have surpassed any expectations that were placed upon us and that we have produced the finest body of work from the band to date.“
24.03.2018 Berlin – Lido
25.03.2018 Hamburg – Knust
27.03. Köln – Bürgerhaus Stollwerk