TheCityIsOurs: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video „In The Dark“

TheCityIsOurs setzen ihre Erkundung tiefgründiger und aufrüttelnder Themen fort und haben ihre Nachfolgesingle In The Dark veröffentlicht, die sich weiter mit der Komplexität persönlicher und gesellschaftlicher Herausforderungen beschäftigt. Der neue Track baut auf der emotionalen Erzählung von Shame auf und bietet eine fesselnde Mischung aus kraftvollen Melodien und introspektiven Texten, die die andauernde Reise zur Selbstfindung und Akzeptanz hervorheben. Mit In The Dark bekräftigen TheCityIsOurs ihr Engagement, Licht in die Kämpfe zu bringen, denen sich viele im Stillen stellen, und durch ihre Musik eine Quelle des Trostes und der Solidarität zu bieten.

„About building up a wall to keep yourself safe by creating a fake image of yourself to make your family happy, growing up being told by society that I’d always be a disappointment because of my sexuality, something I can’t control. So I’d try to hide it and do anything to not cause any sort of disappointment in anything that I can control. The pressure of upholding that image builds up to a point where it feels you can’t go back and completely shatter your own family’s perception of you.“

„No matter how much I’d planned it out and got to a point where I was going to tell them, nothing would ever come out, I feel guilty because your life is a lie to people who are supposed to love you unconditionally. And no matter how irrational I knew the fear of telling them was and how frustrated with myself I’d get for not being able to tell them, I could never get the words out.

Your friends and potentially people who barely know you still know you more than family, which isn’t fair. feels like you can’t progress as a person as you condition yourself to keep your walls built up, unable to let anyone in.“ – Oli Duncanson (Vocals)

Erlebt TheCityIsOurs live an den folgenden Terminen:

Lake Malice – United Kingdom Tour 2024

Special Guests: TheCityIsOurs

06.03. UK Brighton @ Green Door Store

07.03. UK London @ The Underworld

08.03. UK Sheffield @ Sidney & Matilda

09.03. UK Norwich @ Waterfront Studio

TheCityIsOurs sind:

Oli Duncanson | Gesang

Mikey Page | Gesang / Gitarre

Jamie Deeks | Bass

Stuart Mercer | Gitarre

Louis Giannamore | Schlagzeug

