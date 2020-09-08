To Kill Achilles: veröffentlichen neue Single/Video ’21:36′

To Kill Achilles sind eine fünfköpfige Alternative-Rockband aus Dundee, Schottland. Die Band hat vor kurzem den Deal mit Arising Empire unterzeichnet und wird im Frühjahr 2021 ihr zweites Album veröffentlichen.

Durch die lyrische Inspiration aus persönlichen Lebenserfahrungen und den musikalischen Einfluss einer Vielzahl alternativer Genres konnten sie ein Kunstwerk schaffen, das die Botschaft der Band vollständig widerspiegelt:

“We only exist when we exist together”.

Heute präsentieren To Kill Achilles ihre brandneue Single 21:36. Ein Aufruf, einander mehr Aufmerksamkeit zu schenken und genauer hinzuschauen, aber auch Hilfe zuzulassen.

“We’re excited to present 21:36, a track that deals with the feelings of loneliness and a persons idea of what heaven can be, in this case, the embrace of loved ones who don’t seem to be a part of their life anymore. We urge you to listen to this track and look for similarities in anyone you know, the best prevention for suicide is support, be that support for the people you love.” – To Kill Achilles

Schaut euch das Musikvideo zu 21:36 jetzt an:

Holt euch den Song hier: https://ToKillAchilles.lnk.to/2136

ICYM:

Schaut euch das Musikvideo zu Beautiful Mourning jetzt an: https://youtu.be/pcYPk_5e3Ek

Holt euch den Song hier: https://ToKillAchilles.lnk.to/venom

Schaut euch das Musikvideo zu Venom jetzt an: https://youtu.be/rt9R10Yzau4

Holt euch den Song hier: https://ToKillAchilles.lnk.to/venom

To Kill Achilles tourten ausgiebig durch Großbritannien, Europa und Russland mit weltweiten Größen wie We Came As Romans, Counterparts, While She Sleeps, I Killed The Prom Queen, Heart In Hand, Betraying The Martyrs und vielen weiteren großartigen Künstlern.

To Kill Achilles sind:

Tindal | Gesang

Larry | Gitarre

Sharpie | Gitarre

Tippett | Bass

Baz | Schlagzeug

Mehr Info:

https://www.facebook.com/tokillachilles

https://www.instagram.com/tokillachillesband

https://twitter.com/tokillachilles