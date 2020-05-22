Vandenberg: mit Video Premiere zu “Skyfall“ & neues Album “2020“ kommt am 29. Mai 2020

Vandenberg sind zurück! Zurück mit einer neuen Besetzung und einem neuen Album. Schreiend und donnernd kehren sie zurück, als wären sie noch nie weg gewesen. 2020 wird am 29. Mai 2020 über Mascot Records veröffentlicht.

Brandaktuell gibt es jetzt das Lyric-Video zum neuen Song Skyfall.

Adrian Vandenberg sagt darüber: „Skyfall, another track from our upcoming Vandenberg 2020 album! Lyrically there’s a bit of a symbolic connection to the times we are all in right now. Although the line ‘I’ll be right beside you” would violate the social distancing rule. 😉 Don’t hesitate to turn it up and let your neighbours rock out with you, whether they choose to or not“

Video zu Freight Train: https://youtu.be/hqrSfC-kej8

Static Video zu Shadows of the Night: https://youtu.be/CZWNvGX9F3E

Offizielles Video zu Burning Heart: https://youtu.be/k1zvwRMPvd0

Adrian Vandenberg hat seine vor allem in den 1980er-Jahren sehr erfolgreiche Band Vandenberg mit runderneuerter Besetzung wieder auf die Beine gestellt. Neben dem inzwischen 65-Jährigen selbst gehören Ronnie Romero, der Sänger von Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, als stimmgewaltiger neuer Frontmann sowie Randy Van Der Elsen (zuletzt bei der NWoBHM-Band Tank) und Schlagzeuger Koen Herfst (Studiomusiker unter anderem für Bobby Kimball, Epica und Doro) zur reformierten Gruppe. Das Comeback-Album 2020 erscheint am 29. Mai dieses Jahres als CD, digital, und als LP mit beigelegtem Download-Code bei der Mascot Label Group.