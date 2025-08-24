Vintersorg: veröffentlichen neue Single „Störtsjö“

Die Folk-/Prog-Metal-Legenden Vintersorg stehen kurz vor der Veröffentlichung ihres 11. Studioalbums Vattenkrafternas Spel, das am 26. September über Hammerheart Records erscheinen wird. Ihre epische neue Single mit dem Titel Störtsjö kann nun über das Label gestreamt werden.

Die Single Störtsjö kann hier angehört werden:

Vintersorg kommentiert: „Störtsjö (rapid waves) is a song that contains the classic Vintersorg elements, still it has some new perspectives on how the elements are incorporated. This piece show a very strong connection with the water theme and merge the natural sound of ocean waves into the folk melodies that is the backbone of Vintersorg Universe.“

Vattenkrafternas Spel – Trackliste:

1. Efter Dis Kommer Dimma

2. Störtsjö

3. Malströmsbrus

4. Från Djupet Dunstar Tiden

5. Ur Älv Och Å

6. Kraftkällan

7. Regnskuggans Rike

8. Skyrök

9. Ödsliga Salar

Für Fans von: Týr, Enslaved, Månegarm, Borknagar, Falkenbach

Mehr Informationen zu Vintersorg findet ihr hier.

Vintersorg sind:

Andreas „Vintersorg“ Hedlund – Gesang, Gitarren, Keyboards, Programmierung

Mattias Marklund – Leadgitarren

Simon Lundström – Bass

Vintersorg online:

https://www.facebook.com/vintersorganic

https://www.instagram.com/vintersorgofficial/