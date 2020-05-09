Vivaldi Metal Project: Q&A und Performance von gestern Abend online

Live Q&A and PERFORMANCE with the Band! [#3]

We are hosting a Live Stream [Q&A and PERFORMANCE] on our Facebook page on Friday, May 8th at 9:30pm (Rome/CET) with band members Abigail Stahlschmidt, Angel Wolf-Black, Nicoletta Rosellini, Tsena Stefanova, Leonardo Porcheddu, and Mistheria.Join us for a chat with the band, and LIVE performances of fan-favorites from our acoustic and electric shows! Most importantly…we’ll be answering your questions during the live stream, so please join us for this exclusive experience! Looking forward to “seeing you” online at:facebook.com/VivaldiMetalProject/videos/1621467641354779/

