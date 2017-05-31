Das dänische Quartett Voll veröffentlicht heute ihre Akustik EP October Session weltweit über alle digitalen Verkaufsplattformen. Die EP beinhaltet 2 akustische Versionen von Gutter Moon und Stry The Skies. Beide Tracks stammen in ihrem Original vom aktuellen Album Inmazes, das im letzten Jahr veröffentlicht wurde und ein Mix aus 70er Progressive Rock, modernem Elektro, Industrial und Extreme Metal ist. Die Tracks von der neuen October Session-EP waren bisher nur auf der Vinyl Version des Albums erhältlich.

Vola’s vocalist / guitarist Asger Mygind über die EP und das neue Video: “When our label approached us about wanting to rerelease Inmazes they also asked us about bonus tracks for the album. During the sessions for Inmazes we didn’t record anything else than the 10 songs you hear on the record, so we had to create something from scratch if we wanted to pursue the idea of bonus material. While we wholeheartedly enjoy playing and making music that is energetic and consists of many layers, we also find a lot of inspiration in toned down, mellow music (like you hear on ‘Emily’, for example), and we rather quickly decided to follow this path for the extra material. How would the songs from Inmazes sound if we interpreted them with this mind set? We decided to work on ‘Stray The Skies’ and ‘Gutter Moon’ to see what we could come up with. Consisting of only vocals, keys, acoustic guitar and percussion, these versions turned out very different from their loud siblings. We called them October Session – since they were arranged and recorded in October 2015 – and put them on the physical releases of Inmazes (B-side and download code). Now they are finally available on streaming services as well. Enjoy.”