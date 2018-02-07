Pale and Perfect ist bereits das dritte Storytelling – Video von We Sell The Dead. Schaut Euch hier das Video an:

Die Band zum Video:

Niclas Engelins’ challenge when writing the music to Pale and Perfect was mostly the tempo and to keep it interesting through 5 min 22 sec, which was new to him as a songwriter.

”I love how the brutal riffage in the beginning morphs into a clear melodic verse! Apollo is shining like the star he is and he makes the chorus big and epic, and then we have the pounding of Gas and Jonas who are the solid rocks on slow phased songs. Brilliant in my world!“

Jonas Slättung explains: ”Lyrically, Pale and Perfect is about a guy who refuses to accept that his beloved is gone. He looses touch with reality and decides to preserve her body and cares for it like a precious doll. Somehow he realises that something is missing, her soul is gone, but he can’t let go.”

To Dan Lind, the creator of the video, Pale and Perfect became something else.

”In a time when people sell themselves cheap, they sometimes attract evil deities. Three Horned Demons of a Dark Dimensiona open a portal to the mortal realm when it’s time to collect. Only someone who has refused to bow down to any God can destroy these evil beings. But who in this day and age can say they haven’t sold out and accepted a life on the knees?”

Am 23. Februar 2018 erscheint Heaven Doesn’t Want You And Hell Is Full, das Debütalbum der Band um Niclas Engelin (In Flames, Engel), Drömrikets Jonas Slättung, Gas Lipstick (ehemals HIM) und Apollo Papathanasio (Spiritual Beggers, Firewind) bei earMUSIC.

Harte, aber dennoch melodische Klänge transportieren den Hörer in eine von viktorianischen Zeiten inspirierte Welt, die von pompösen Herrenhäusern und gewaltigem Luxus auf der einen Seite, der Härte und Grausamkeit in der Gosse auf der anderen Seite geprägt ist. Es ist eine vor Hysterie tropfende Welt, bestimmt vor allem durch Mystik und dunkler Romantik.

Würde Jack the Ripper in der heutigen Zeit leben, er wäre mit Sicherheit der größte Fan der Band!

The Band:

• Niclas Engelin – Guitar

• Gas Lipstick – Drums

• Jonas Slättung – Bass

• Apollo Papathanasio – Vocals

The Video Artist:

• Dan Lind

We Sell The Dead – Release Party

Wann: 23. Februar, 21:00 Uhr

Wo: Bio Roy, Göteborg

Was: Acoustic Session, Q&A, Screening der animierten Videos, Signing Session

FREE ENTRY

Alle Infos zur Releaseparty auch nochmals hier:

https://www.facebook.com/events/842480732618955/

Heaven Doesn’t Want You And Hell Is Full erscheint am 23. Februar 2018 bei earMUSIC als CD, LP und digital.

► CD: http://smarturl.it/WSTD_CD

► LP: http://smarturl.it/WSTD_LP

► iTunes: http://smarturl.it/WSTD_iTunes

Tracklist

1. The Body Market

2. Echoes Of An Ugly Past

3. Leave Me Alone

4. Imagine

5. Turn It Over

6. Too Cold To Touch

7. Trust

8. Pale And Perfect

9. Silent Scream

weitere Info:

www.wesellthedead.com

www.facebook.com/wesellthedead

