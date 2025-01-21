Whitechapel: veröffentlichen „Hymns In Dissonance“ am 07.03. auf Metal Blade Records

Whitechapel werden ihr lang erwartetes neues Album Hymns In Dissonance am 7. März über Metal Blade Records veröffentlichen.

„There is nothing nice about Hymns In Dissonance, from the riffs, to the lyrics, to the overall vibe of the album“, sagt Gitarrist Alex Wade über den neuesten Output der Band. „We attempted to write our heaviest album to date. We wanted to put out something that was shockingly menacing and brutal.“

„The album follows the story of a cultist who is gathering worthy people to join his cult“, führt Wade weiter aus, „and there are moments in the storyline where the cult followers are singing an evil hymn to open a portal for the head cultist to enter.“

Die dynamische, brutale Musikalität der Band dient als Soundtrack für die fesselnde lyrische Geschichte, die sich Sänger Phil Bozeman lebhaft ausmalt. „Hymns In Dissonance is a mockery of the true nature of what hymns are“, erklärt Bozeman. „Hymns are melodious and harmonious. Dissonance is the opposite of melody and harmony. Dissonance represents evil. The tracks on the record are the hymns, which represent the seven deadly sins, beginning from track three to track ten. Tracks one and two are the introduction.“

Die zeitgemäße und erschreckende Vision der Band wurde erstmals im Herbst 2024 mit der Single A Visceral Retch enthüllt, die die Fans dazu veranlasste, den Song als „eine Version von Whitechapel, wie wir sie noch nie gehört haben“ zu bezeichnen. „Can’t explain how absolutely goddamn brutal this song is. This is a total dream come true.“ Der Titeltrack ist die zweite Single der LP.

Whitechapel, die sich 2006 in Knoxville, Tennessee, gründeten, sind in ihrer Kernbesetzung – Sänger Phil Bozeman, die Gitarristen Ben Savage, Zach Householder und Alex Wade sowie Bassist Gabe Crisp – seit 2007 stabil, mit Ausnahme von Schlagzeuger Brandon Zackey, der seit 2022 in der Band spielt. Während Hymns In Dissonance chronologisch an Kin von 2021 anschließt, ist das neue Album thematisch eine Art Fortsetzung von This Is Exile, wobei der Drei-Wort-Titel Hymns In Dissonance diesen Zusammenhang darstellt.

Die Band begann mit der Komposition des neuen Albums im Juni 2023 im Studio von Householder, nach ihrer Headliner-Tour für The Valley. Das Kollektiv hielt sich an einen strikten Wochentagsplan, der maximale Kreativität und minimalen Burnout ermöglichte. Householder produzierte Hymns In Dissonance, was den Musikern ermöglichte, nahtlos von der Vorproduktion zur Aufnahme des gesamten Albums überzugehen, ohne einen Takt zu überspringen. Der Gitarrist hat den Produzenten Mark Lewis während der letzten fünf Whitechapel-Alben oft begleitet, und diesen Einfluss in die Band zu bringen, ist für Householder und Whitechapel ein Moment, in dem sich der Kreis schließt. „It’s cool that we can be self-sufficient and produce a record of this magnitude ourselves; not a lot of bands can say that.“

Im Vorfeld der Veröffentlichung hat die Band ein Video zum Titelsong veröffentlicht. Bozeman erklärt: „It’s about [the storyline’s cultist] building his cult of followers: Only the most heinous and vile people on the planet showing their devotion to their lord, committing horrible acts, and the leader showcasing his power and his purpose to commit the seven cardinal sins to resurrect their lord, and to replace divinity with evil.“

Seht euch das Video zum Titeltrack Hymns In Dissonance, das unter der Regie von My Good Eye Visuals entstanden ist, hier an:

Wade fügt hinzu: „Mostly written by Phil on guitar, Hymns In Dissonance has a few riffs and tweaks thrown in by the rest of us. He can churn out some pummeling riffs and it’s one of the best songs on the album because he had a vision for the whole song with the riffs and vocals. It’s tuned to Drop G which we have been using since the self-titled LP, but the ending breakdown shifts down one whole step to Drop F, which we have never done before. Having the final breakdown shift lower than the rest of the song really helped the end have the crushing feeling it needed.“

Das bereits veröffentlichte Video der Band zu A Visceral Retch findet ihr hier.

Hymns In Dissonance – Tracklist:

1. Prisoner 666

2. Hymns In Dissonance

3. Diabolic Slumber

4. A Visceral Retch

5. Ex Infernis

6. Hate Cult Ritual

7. The Abysmal Gospel

8. Bedlam

9. Mammoth God

10. Nothing Is Coming For Any Of Us

(Vollansicht im Time For Metal Release-Kalender hier)

Hymns In Dissonance, dessen Cover von dem europäischen Tattoo-Künstler Rob Borbas (Grind Design) gestaltet wurde, wird auf CD und in digitalen Formaten sowie auf Vinyl in den folgenden Farbvarianten veröffentlicht:

• Eviscerate – Orange/Yellow Marbled (US)

• Eternal Eclipse – Black + White Marbled (US)

• Mangled Innards – Red Smoke (US)

• Visceral Retch – Iridescent Green (US)

• Infested Soul – Neon Green Yellow Marble (US Band Exclusive)

• Red w/ Black Smoke (Tour Exclusive)

• 180g Black (EU)

• Crimson Red w/ Black Swirls (EU)

• Beige Brown Marbled (EU – Ltd. 500)

• Golden Dawn Marbled (EU – Ltd. 500)

• Bone White Splatter (EU – Ltd. 500)

• Clear With Black, Red + Gold Splatter (EU – Ltd. 300)

• Scarlet Red w/ Cloudy Black Splatter (EU – Ltd. 200)

• Scarlet Red & Bone White „Melt“ (UK – Ltd. 300)

Vorbestellungen sind möglich unter: lnk.to/HymnsInDissonance

Whitechapel kehren in diesem Frühjahr auf einer einmonatigen Headlinertour auf die nordamerikanischen Bühnen zurück. Die Hymns In Dissonance Tour läuft vom 18. März in Raleigh, North Carolina bis zum 19. April in Atlanta, Georgia. Unterstützt werden sie dabei von Brand Of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds und Alluvial. Tickets sind jetzt im Verkauf. VIP-Upgrades findet ihr unter tix.soundrink.com.

Whitechapel

w/ Brand Of Sacrifice, 200 Stab Wounds, Alluvial

3/18/2025 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC

3/19/2025 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD

3/20/2025 Theatre Of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

3/21/2025 The Palladium – Worcester, MA

3/22/2025 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

3/24/2025 L’Olympia – Montreal, QC

3/25/2025 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

3/26/2025 Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MI

3/28/2025 House Of Blues – Chicago, IL

3/29/2025 Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

3/30/2025 Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE

4/01/2025 Summit – Denver, CO

4/02/2025 The Grand @ The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

4/04/2025 The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

4/05/2025 Union Hall – Edmonton, AB

4/07/2025 The Pearl – Vancouver, BC

4/08/2025 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

4/09/2025 The Showbox – Seattle, WA

4/11/2025 Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA

4/12/2025 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

4/13/2025 Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

4/15/2025 The Studio @ The Factory – Dallas, TX

4/16/2025 Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

4/18/2025 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL

4/19/2025 The Masquerade (Heaven) – Atlanta, GA

Whitechapel sind:

Phil Bozeman – Gesang

Ben Savage – Leadgitarre

Alex Wade – Rhythmusgitarre

Zach Householder – Gitarre

Gabe Crisp – Bass

Brandon Zackey – Schlagzeug

Whitechapel online:

https://www.whitechapelband.com

https://www.facebook.com/whitechapelband

https://www.instagram.com/whitechapelband