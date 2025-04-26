Year Of The Cobra: Europatournee mit Amenra ist in vollem Gange

Das Doom-Sludge-Duo Year Of The Cobra aus Seattle hat Montagabend ihre Europatour als Support von Amenra im Im Wizeman in Stuttgart begonnen.

Year Of The Cobra kommentierten zum Tourauftakt: „We are thrilled to announce that we will be opening for Amenra on the first leg of their European tour this spring,“ schrieb die Sängerin und Bassistin Amy Tung Barrysmith. „Getting back to Europe to promote our new self-titled album Year Of The Cobra was high on our list, and we are so grateful for this opportunity. Thank you, Amenra, for having us. We’ll see you all on the road!“

26 APR 2025 Kraków (PL) Kwadrat

27 APR 2025 Dresden (DE) Beatpol

28 APR 2025 Praha (CZ) Palac Akropolis

Year Of The Cobra unterstützen auf dieser Tour ihr selbstbetiteltes Album Year Of The Cobra, das am 28. Februar 2025 veröffentlicht wurde. Weitere Infos dazu findet ihr hier:

Amy Tung Barrysmith – Gesang, Bass, Keyboards

Jon Barrysmith – Schlagzeug

