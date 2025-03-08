Year Of The Cobra: kündigen Europa-Shows für April 2025 an

Year Of The Cobra haben die ersten Live-Termine in Europa für dieses Jahr angekündigt. Das Doom-Sludge-Duo aus Seattle wird bei ausgewählten Konzerten im Vorprogramm von Amenra auftreten.

Year Of The Cobra kommentieren: „We are thrilled to announce that we will be opening for Amenra on the first leg of their European tour this spring,“ schreibt Sängerin und Bassistin Amy Tung Barrysmith. „Getting back to Europe to promote our new self-titled album Year Of The Cobra was high on our list, and we are so grateful for this opportunity. Thank you, Amenra, for having us. We’ll see you all on the road!“

Year Of The Cobra touren als Support für ihr selbstbetiteltes Album Year Of The Cobra, das am 28. Februar 2025 veröffentlicht wurde.

Ihr könnt Year Of the Cobra hier in voller Länge streamen:

Year Of The Cobra hier bestellen: http://lnk.spkr.media/year-of-the-cobra-yotc

Amenra EU Tour 2025

w/ Year Of The Cobra

21 APR 2025 Stuttgart (DE) Im Wizeman

22 APR 2025 Köln (DE) Carlswerk Victoria

23 APR 2025 Hamburg (DE) Uebel & Gefährlich

24 APR 2025 Berlin (DE) Astra

25 APR 2025 Warszawa (PL) Oczki

26 APR 2025 Kraków (PL) Kwadrat

27 APR 2025 Dresden (DE) Beatpol

28 APR 2025 Praha (CZ) Palac Akropolis

US-Release-Shows (sponsored by Structures Brewery)

07 MAR 2025 Sacramento, CA (US) Cafe Colonial

08 MAR 2025 San Francisco, CA (US) Bottom of the Hill

14 MAR 2025 Seattle, WA (US) El Corazon

15 MAR 2025 Bellingham, WA (US) The Shakedown

Seht euch hier das Review von unserem TFM-Redakteur Juergen S. an, der sich für das brandneue Album von Year Of The Cobra so richtig ins Zeug gelegt hat:

Produktion / Bearbeitung: Matt Bayles im Studio Litho, Seattle, WA (US)

Mixing: Matt Bayles im The Red Room, Seattle, WA (US)

Mastering: Brad Boatright bei Audiosiege, Portland, OR (US)

Verfügbare Formate:

Year Of The Cobra ist als Digipak-CD, als schwarze Vinyl-LP und als glasklare Vinyl-LP erhältlich. Die rauchig marmorierte Vinyl-LP ist bereits ausverkauft.

Year Of The Cobra sind:

Amy Tung Barrysmith – Gesang, Bass, Keyboards

Jon Barrysmith – Schlagzeug

Year Of The Cobra online:

