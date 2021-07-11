Yngwie Malmsteen: Videopremiere zu „(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum“

Yngwie Malmsteen präsentiert mit (Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum die Videopremiere und einen weiteren Track vorab aus seinem neuen Studioalbums mit dem Titel Parabellum, das am 23. Juli veröffentlicht wird. Das Album wird auf CD, Red Tranparent LP und digital erhältlich sein.

Videopremiere (Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum, hier zu sehen:

Dazu gibt es noch folgendes Statement von Yngwie Malmsteen: „(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum is a piece of great difficulty. Drawing inspiration from Paganini’s 4 octave arpeggios it is very satisfying to apply this extremely challenging violin technique to my own composition. Starting in B harmonic minor, it transposes to D natural major and then into F# Phrygian. It is a natural flow within the chord progression of relative keys and modes. It was very challenging and exciting to perform this piece and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.“

