Das Statement der Band:

„With heavy hearts we are forced to cancel all of the upcoming dates on our EU/UK tour as the situation on the current Covid-19 virus is changing drastically. As much as we would love to play these shows, safety comes first and our deepest apologies to everyone involved and to all our fans who already bought tickets. Refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

We promise to make it up to you as soon as we can!

ALAZKA

💔⚡️🀄️🌙“