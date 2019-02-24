Die aus Leipzig/Halle stammenden Metalcore Energiebündel Annisokay veröffentlichen heute ihr Metal-Cover zu Bring Me The Horizons Song Nihilist Blues!

Schaut euch das Cover zu Nihilist Blues hier an:

„When I first heard Bring Me The Horizon’s Nihilist Blues, I knew, we have to cover it! Turned out to be a lot of work, but also a lot of fun! We love their new album. Every song is so perfectly written, but especially nihilist blues sticked out because of it’s dark ambience, which actually fits our own sound pretty well.

Little fun fact: when we were looking for an album name for our latest record (long before BMTH’s ‚Amo‘ was announced) we had two options we liked. Arms and Ammo! Now we’re glad we’ve chosen the first one!“ – Christoph Wieczorek (Gesang/Gitarre)

Mehr von Annisokay:

Seht Escalators hier:

Seht Sea Of Trees hier :

Seht Coma Blue hier:

Seht Unaware hier:

Kommentare

Kommentare