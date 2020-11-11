As Everything Unfolds: kündigen ihr Debütalbum „Within Each Lies The Other“ an

Die britische Post-Hardcore Band As Everything Unfolds kündigt mit Within Each Lies The Other ihr Debütalbum für den 26.03.2021 über Long Branch Records an.

„This album represents the very best and worst of ourselves, our anger, sadness, vengeance and happiness,“ erzählt Sängerin Charlie Rolfe. „We can’t always be the best versions of ourselves and sometimes you need to travel through the hard parts for the happiness to exist in the end. Life is a road of regrets and accomplishments, you need to embrace every aspect of it for creating the person you are now.“

Within Each Lies The Other ist ab sofort hier vorbestellbar: https://aseverythingunfolds.lnk.to/withineachliestheother

Within Each Lies The Other Tracklist:

1 On The Inside

2 Take Me There

3 Wallow

4 Stranger In The Mirror

5 I’m Not The Only One

6 Grayscale

7 Stay

8 Let Me Go

9 Hiding From Myself

10 One Last Time

11 Wither

„More than just a family, more than just a subculture, we stand with everyone who feels like they don’t belong. We are hope for the hopeless and joy for the joyless, we are everything you didn’t know you needed. We are As Everything Unfolds.“

As Everything Unfolds sind eine britische Post-Hardcore Band aus High Wycombe. Seit der Veröffentlichung ihrer EP Closure Ende 2018, konnte der 6er weit über 1.000.000 Streams einfahren und sich stetig weiterentwickeln.

Die Band besteht aus Frontfrau Charlie Rolfe, den Gitarristen Adam Kerr und Owen Hill, Bassist George Hunt, Keyboarder Jon Cassidy und Schlagzeuger Jamie Gowers.

As Everything Unfolds haben ausgedehnte Tourneen durch Grossbritannien und Europa gespielt und traten dabei an der Seite von Bands wie Adept, Dream State oder Our Hollow, Our Home auf.

Mit ihrem hohen Arbeitsethos und einer engagierten Fangemeinde im Rücken, wird von der Band zukünftig noch viel zu hören sein. Die Zukunft ist: As Everything Unfolds.

Line-Up:

Charlie Rolfe – Gesang

Adam Kerr – Gitarre

Owen Hill – Gitarre

George Hunt – Bass

Jon Cassidy – Keyboard

Jamie Gowers – Schlagzeug