Asking Alexandria: neuer Song + Lyric-Video „Down To Hell“

Asking Alexandria präsentieren mit Down To Hell einen weiteren Vorboten aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum Like A House On Fire, das am 15. Mai auf Sumerian Records veröffentlicht wird. Passend dazu legt das Quintett ein Lyric-Video vor:
Den Track kommentiert Gitarrist Ben Bruce wie folgt:
„We all have a rebellious side and Down to Hell is a big ol’, rebellious rock n roll song reminiscent of From Death to Destiny. From the minute the song starts to the very last note the energy doesn’t stop! It’s a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!“
Zuvor veröffentlichte die UK-Band die Songs Antisocialist, The Violence und They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don’t Care). Im Herbst geht es für Asking Alexandria zudem auf große EU-Tour, darunter sechs Dates im deutschsprachigen Raum:
25.10.2020: Köln, E-Werk
28.10.2020: Hamburg, Große Freiheit
03.11.2020: Berlin, Huxleys
07.11.2020: Wien, Ottakringer Brauerei
10.11.2020: München, Tonhalle
16.11.2020: Zürich (CH), Komplex 457
Asking Alexandria traten erstmals 2008 auf den Plan und blicken auf zwei Gold-Singles, Milliarden Streams und Video-Views sowie auf drei Alben in den Top 10 der Billboard-Charts zurück. Live absolvierte die Band schon Shows mit Acts wie Guns n’ Roses, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains und Slipknot.
Der letzte Longplayer (self-titled) erschien 2017 und enthielt u.a. die Singles Alone In A Room und Into The Fire, die gemeinsam – allein auf Spotify – mehr als 70 Millionen Mal gestreamt wurden. Die Produktion des neuen Albums leitete Matt Good, der auch schon mit Hollywood Undead und From First To Last zusammenarbeitete.
Like A House On Fire Tracklist:
01. House On Fire
02. They Don’t Want What We Want
03. Down to Hell
04. Antisocialist
05. I Don’t Need You
06. All Due Respect
07. Take Some Time
08. One Turns To None
09. It’s Not Me (It’s You)
10. Here’s to Starting Over
11. What’s Gonna Be
12. Give You Up
13. In My Blood
14. The Violence
15. Lorazepam
Asking Alexandria Line-Up:
Ben Bruce – Guitar, Backing Vocals
Danny Worsnop – Lead Vocals
James Cassells – Drums
Cameron Liddell – Guitar
Sam Bettley – Bass