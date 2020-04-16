Asking Alexandria: neuer Song + Lyric-Video „Down To Hell“

Asking Alexandria präsentieren mit Down To Hell einen weiteren Vorboten aus ihrem kommenden Studioalbum Like A House On Fire, das am 15. Mai auf Sumerian Records veröffentlicht wird. Passend dazu legt das Quintett ein Lyric-Video vor:

Den Track kommentiert Gitarrist Ben Bruce wie folgt:

„We all have a rebellious side and Down to Hell is a big ol’, rebellious rock n roll song reminiscent of From Death to Destiny. From the minute the song starts to the very last note the energy doesn’t stop! It’s a headbanger from start to finish and I cannot wait to play this one live!“

Zuvor veröffentlichte die UK-Band die Songs Antisocialist, The Violence und They Don’t Want What We Want (And They Don’t Care). Im Herbst geht es für Asking Alexandria zudem auf große EU-Tour, darunter sechs Dates im deutschsprachigen Raum:

25.10.2020: Köln, E-Werk

28.10.2020: Hamburg, Große Freiheit

03.11.2020: Berlin, Huxleys

07.11.2020: Wien, Ottakringer Brauerei

10.11.2020: München, Tonhalle

16.11.2020: Zürich (CH), Komplex 457

Asking Alexandria traten erstmals 2008 auf den Plan und blicken auf zwei Gold-Singles, Milliarden Streams und Video-Views sowie auf drei Alben in den Top 10 der Billboard-Charts zurück. Live absolvierte die Band schon Shows mit Acts wie Guns n’ Roses, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice In Chains und Slipknot.

Der letzte Longplayer (self-titled) erschien 2017 und enthielt u.a. die Singles Alone In A Room und Into The Fire, die gemeinsam – allein auf Spotify – mehr als 70 Millionen Mal gestreamt wurden. Die Produktion des neuen Albums leitete Matt Good, der auch schon mit Hollywood Undead und From First To Last zusammenarbeitete.

Like A House On Fire Tracklist:

01. House On Fire

02. They Don’t Want What We Want

03. Down to Hell

04. Antisocialist

05. I Don’t Need You

06. All Due Respect

07. Take Some Time

08. One Turns To None

09. It’s Not Me (It’s You)

10. Here’s to Starting Over

11. What’s Gonna Be

12. Give You Up

13. In My Blood

14. The Violence

15. Lorazepam

Asking Alexandria Line-Up:

Ben Bruce – Guitar, Backing Vocals

Danny Worsnop – Lead Vocals

James Cassells – Drums

Cameron Liddell – Guitar

Sam Bettley – Bass