Bad Religion: teilen „Emancipation Of The Mind“

Die kalifornischen Punkrock-Heroen Bad Religion präsentieren mit Emancipation Of The Mind ein neues musikalisches Lebenszeichen. Der Upbeat-Track entstand ursprünglich während der Aufnahmen des aktuellen Studioalbums Age Of Unreason, das 2019 auf Epitaph veröffentlicht wurde und sich hierzulande auf dem 8. Platz der Album-Charts platzierte.

Emancipation Of The Mind, das pünktlich zur Amtseinführung des neuen US-Präsidenten Joe Biden erschien, kann hier gestreamt werden:

„I think the song really is a celebration of enlightenment values that can be cultivated through enthusiastic learning and open-mindedness“, erklärt Co-Songwriter und Sänger Greg Graffin. „So often we’re told what to think. But learning how to think (as opposed to learning what to think) is a true feeling of emancipation from the constraints of indoctrination that are so commonplace in our society.“

https://badreligion.com/

https://www.facebook.com/badreligion

Quelle: Starkult Promotion