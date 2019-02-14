Bereits nächsten Monat wird mit No More Hollywood Endings (22. März via Nuclear Blast Records) das fünfte Studioalbum der finnischen Heavy Metaller Battle Beast erscheinen. Dessen Veröffentlichung wird natürlich wieder von ausgiebigen Touraktivitäten begleitet werden: In seiner Heimat beginnend (eine Show ist bereits restlos ausverkauft!), wird der Sechser im April und Mai auch die restlichen europäischen Bühnen in Angriff nehmen. Passend dazu gibt es heute einen Tourtrailer zu sehen.
Battle Beast
No More Hollywood Endings European Tour 2019
w/ Cyhra, Arion, Tyrantti
22.03. FIN Helsinki – Black Box
23.03. FIN Turku – Logomo
29.03. FIN Tampere – Pakkahuone *Ausverkauft*
30.03. FIN Oulu – Club Teatria
w/ Arion
Präsentiert von Metal Hammer, EMP, metal.de, Rock It!, piranha, Start
02.04. D Bielefeld – Forum
03.04. D Leipzig – Hellraiser
04.04. PL Warschau – Proxima
05.04. PL Krakau – Klub Kwadrat
07.04. PL Posen – u Bazyla
08.04. D Berlin – Lido
10.04. D Bochum – Zeche
11.04. D Saarbrücken – Garage
12.04. D Nürnberg – Hirsch
13.04. D Mannheim – Delta Metal Meeting
14.04. A Wien – Szene
16.04. CH Pratteln – Z7
17.04. I Mailand – Legend Club
18.04. F Lyon – Ninkasi Kao
19.04. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz 2
20.04. E Madrid – But
21.04. E Sevilla – Custom
23.04. P Lissabon – Lisboa ao Vivo
25.04. E Bilbao – Santana 27
26.04. F Toulouse – Le Connexion
27.04. F Clermont-Ferrand – La Coopérative de Mai
28.04. F Paris – Le Trabendo
30.04. UK London – The Dome
01.05. NL Leiden – Gebr. De Nobel
03.05. D München – Backstage
04.05. D Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
05.05. B Vosselaar – Biebob
07.05. D Hannover – MusikZentrum
08.05. D Hamburg – Markthalle
09.05. DK Kopenhagen – Pumpehuset
10.05. S Göteborg – Pustervik
11.05. S Stockholm – Klubben
12.05. N Oslo – Parkteatret
No More Hollywood Endings OFFIZIELLES MUSIKVIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZzhUPe-Bck
Trailer #1 – Die Aufnahmen für No More Hollywood Endings: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9LlcotZz2O0
Bestellt No More Hollywood Endings jetzt hier vor.
Bestellt das Album digital vor, um den Titeltrack sofort zu erhalten (nur amazon und iTunes)!
Sicher euch das Album schon jetzt via Spotify: http://nblast.de/BattleBeastNMHEpreSave
Hört euch No More Hollywood Endings in den NB-Novelties-Playlists an:
http://nblast.de/SpotifyNovelties / http://nblast.de/AppleMusicNovelties
No More Hollywood Endings – Tracklist:
01. Unbroken
02. No More Hollywood Endings
03. Eden
04. Unfairy Tales
05. Endless Summer
06. The Hero
07. Piece Of Me
08. I Wish
09. Raise Your Fists
10. The Golden Horde
11. World On Fire
Bonustracks (nur DIGI und 2LP!)
12. Bent And Broken
13. My Last Dream
No More Hollywood Endings wurde von Keyboarder Janne Björkroth, Viktor Gullichsen und Gitarrist Joona Björkroth in den JKB Studios aufgenommen, Janne war auch für Produktion und Mix der Platte verantwortlich. Sein Artwork hat das Album erneut von Jan Yrlund (u.a. Korpiklaani, Manowar) verpasst bekommen, der bereits das Cover zu Bringer Of Pain beigesteuert hat.
Weitere BB-Termine:
17.05. RUS St. Petersburg – Opera Concert Club
18.05. RUS Moskau – Station Hall
19. – 22.06. FIN Nummijärvi – Nummirock
10.07. D Balingen – Bang Your Head!!! Warm-up Show
11. – 13.07. D Neukirchen-Vluyn – Dong Open Air
11. – 14.07. CZ Vizovice – Masters of Rock
01. – 03.08. D Wacken – Wacken Open Air *Ausverkauft*
09. – 10.08. NL Leeuwarden – Into the Grave
16. – 17.08. A Graz – Metal on the Hill
The Shadow Tour – North America 2019
w/ Kamelot, Sonata Arctica
10.09. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
11.09. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
13.09. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium
14.09. USA New York, NY – Terminal 5
15.09. CDN Montréal, QC – Club Soda
16.09. CDN Québec City, QC – Impérial Bell
18.09. CDN Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre
19.09. USA Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre
20.09. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
21.09. USA Chicago, IL – Patio Theater
23.09. USA St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
24.09. USA Kansas City, MO – The Truman
25.09. USA Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
26.09. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
28.09. CDN Edmonton, AB – The Ranch Roadhouse
29.09. CDN Calgary, AB – The Gateway
01.10. CDN Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub
02.10. USA Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
04.10. USA San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts
05.10. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove
06.10. USA Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
08.10. USA Dallas, TX – Canton Hall
09.10. USA St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room
11.10. USA Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
12.10. USA Tampa Bay, FL – Jannus Live
Battle Beast sind:
Noora Louhimo – Gesang
Eero Sipilä – Bass
Joona Björkroth – Gitarre
Juuso Soinio – Gitarre
Janne Björkroth – Keyboard
Pyry Vikky – Schlagzeug
Weitere Infos:
http://www.battlebeast.fi/
https://www.facebook.de/battlebeastofficial/
http://twitter.com/battlebeast
http://instagram.com/battlebeastband
https://www.youtube.de/battlebeastband
http://www.nuclearblast.de/battlebeast