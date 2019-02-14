Bereits nächsten Monat wird mit No More Hollywood Endings (22. März via Nuclear Blast Records) das fünfte Studioalbum der finnischen Heavy Metaller Battle Beast erscheinen. Dessen Veröffentlichung wird natürlich wieder von ausgiebigen Touraktivitäten begleitet werden: In seiner Heimat beginnend (eine Show ist bereits restlos ausverkauft!), wird der Sechser im April und Mai auch die restlichen europäischen Bühnen in Angriff nehmen. Passend dazu gibt es heute einen Tourtrailer zu sehen.

Battle Beast

No More Hollywood Endings European Tour 2019

w/ Cyhra, Arion, Tyrantti

22.03. FIN Helsinki – Black Box

23.03. FIN Turku – Logomo

29.03. FIN Tampere – Pakkahuone *Ausverkauft*

30.03. FIN Oulu – Club Teatria

w/ Arion

02.04. D Bielefeld – Forum

03.04. D Leipzig – Hellraiser

04.04. PL Warschau – Proxima

05.04. PL Krakau – Klub Kwadrat

07.04. PL Posen – u Bazyla

08.04. D Berlin – Lido

10.04. D Bochum – Zeche

11.04. D Saarbrücken – Garage

12.04. D Nürnberg – Hirsch

13.04. D Mannheim – Delta Metal Meeting

14.04. A Wien – Szene

16.04. CH Pratteln – Z7

17.04. I Mailand – Legend Club

18.04. F Lyon – Ninkasi Kao

19.04. E Barcelona – Razzmatazz 2

20.04. E Madrid – But

21.04. E Sevilla – Custom

23.04. P Lissabon – Lisboa ao Vivo

25.04. E Bilbao – Santana 27

26.04. F Toulouse – Le Connexion

27.04. F Clermont-Ferrand – La Coopérative de Mai

28.04. F Paris – Le Trabendo

30.04. UK London – The Dome

01.05. NL Leiden – Gebr. De Nobel

03.05. D München – Backstage

04.05. D Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

05.05. B Vosselaar – Biebob

07.05. D Hannover – MusikZentrum

08.05. D Hamburg – Markthalle

09.05. DK Kopenhagen – Pumpehuset

10.05. S Göteborg – Pustervik

11.05. S Stockholm – Klubben

12.05. N Oslo – Parkteatret

No More Hollywood Endings – Tracklist:

01. Unbroken

02. No More Hollywood Endings

03. Eden

04. Unfairy Tales

05. Endless Summer

06. The Hero

07. Piece Of Me

08. I Wish

09. Raise Your Fists

10. The Golden Horde

11. World On Fire

Bonustracks (nur DIGI und 2LP!)

12. Bent And Broken

13. My Last Dream

No More Hollywood Endings wurde von Keyboarder Janne Björkroth, Viktor Gullichsen und Gitarrist Joona Björkroth in den JKB Studios aufgenommen, Janne war auch für Produktion und Mix der Platte verantwortlich. Sein Artwork hat das Album erneut von Jan Yrlund (u.a. Korpiklaani, Manowar) verpasst bekommen, der bereits das Cover zu Bringer Of Pain beigesteuert hat.

Weitere BB-Termine:

17.05. RUS St. Petersburg – Opera Concert Club

18.05. RUS Moskau – Station Hall

19. – 22.06. FIN Nummijärvi – Nummirock

10.07. D Balingen – Bang Your Head!!! Warm-up Show

11. – 13.07. D Neukirchen-Vluyn – Dong Open Air

11. – 14.07. CZ Vizovice – Masters of Rock

01. – 03.08. D Wacken – Wacken Open Air *Ausverkauft*

09. – 10.08. NL Leeuwarden – Into the Grave

16. – 17.08. A Graz – Metal on the Hill

The Shadow Tour – North America 2019

w/ Kamelot, Sonata Arctica

10.09. USA Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

11.09. USA Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

13.09. USA Worcester, MA – Palladium

14.09. USA New York, NY – Terminal 5

15.09. CDN Montréal, QC – Club Soda

16.09. CDN Québec City, QC – Impérial Bell

18.09. CDN Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre

19.09. USA Detroit, MI – Harpos Concert Theatre

20.09. USA Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

21.09. USA Chicago, IL – Patio Theater

23.09. USA St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

24.09. USA Kansas City, MO – The Truman

25.09. USA Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

26.09. USA Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

28.09. CDN Edmonton, AB – The Ranch Roadhouse

29.09. CDN Calgary, AB – The Gateway

01.10. CDN Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub

02.10. USA Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

04.10. USA San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

05.10. USA Anaheim, CA – City National Grove

06.10. USA Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

08.10. USA Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

09.10. USA St. Louis, MO – The Ready Room

11.10. USA Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

12.10. USA Tampa Bay, FL – Jannus Live

Battle Beast sind:

Noora Louhimo – Gesang

Eero Sipilä – Bass

Joona Björkroth – Gitarre

Juuso Soinio – Gitarre

Janne Björkroth – Keyboard

Pyry Vikky – Schlagzeug

