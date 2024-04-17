Blood Incantation: veröffentlichen das offizielle Video zu „Luminescent Bridge“

Lass dich von Blood Incantations interstellarem neuen Video Luminescent Bridge verzaubern, das heute im Vorfeld ihres Auftritts auf dem renommierten Roadburn Festival veröffentlicht wurde. In Luminescent Bridge geht es um die Unendlichkeit. Der neunminütige Track, der komplett im Studio entstanden ist, spielt sich wie ein sterbender Stern ab – düster, verloren und doch hoffnungsvoll auf eine Wiedergeburt.

Blood Incantation erklären: “Originally conceived as an acoustic interlude in the tradition of Meticulous Soul Devourment and (Mirror Of The Soul), Luminescent Bridge quickly became something entirely different upon entering Rocky Mountain Recorders in March 2023. Compelled by a tangible air of creativity, we forwent acoustic instruments entirely and ended up implementing several spur-of-the-moment ideas – such as drums, grand piano and even trombone – to create a vast, dynamic tapestry of textures both alien and familiar, yet remaining quintessentially Blood Incantation in feeling and atmosphere. Drenched in analog and digital synthesizers, multiple tape echoes and soaring electric guitar, this intended outro to a subsequently abandoned 7” EP became a towering landscape of otherworldly sonics, earning its place as the title track for our latest maxi-single release.”

“With this expansive energy in mind, we knew the eventual music video would similarly have to be something completely new for us, further evolving our imagery and aesthetic into new realms as we make our way towards our imminent third album. Thanks to the masterful VFX and cinematography of our friends Miles Skarin and Alex Pace who also worked on the music videos Inner Paths (To Outer Space) and Obliquity Of The Ecliptic, and the Timewave Zero live Blu-Ray, respectively – we are able to present to you the official video for Luminescent Bridge.“

Der Regiseur des Videos und Visual Effects Künstler Miles Skarin sagt: “When the Stargate Research Society asked us to help visualise a recent extrasolar communication they had received, we knew this would be a project of epic proportion. The data packet they sent to us from Colorado contained footage of Blood Incantations interstellar expedition to a distant star system. What we saw after decompressing the video stream blew us away, not only had they captured a beautiful cinematic exploration of the exoplanet’s sand dunes, but we can see their journey across the expanse of space was successful. Alex Paces cinematography from this location was stunning and provided us with everything we needed. Due to the solar radiation exposure, the data from the interstellar voyage was difficult to decipher, so we have used our artistic abilities in VFX and 3D animation to reconstruct the visual of crossing the Luminescent Bridge, first depicted by the artist Steve R Dodd.“

Blood Incantation haben ihre Verbundenheit und Hochachtung für kosmische Musik mit ihrem hochgelobten Instrumentalalbum Timewave Zero zum Ausdruck gebracht. Kurz darauf folgte die 12″ Maxi-Single Luminescent Bridge, die als nächster Schritt zur endgültigen Form der Gruppe veröffentlicht wurde. Auf Seite A ist Obliquity Of The Ecliptic zu hören, ein düsterer, mysteriöser Death Metal Song, der von der geheimnisvollen, sphärisch anmutenden Seite B – Luminescent Bridge – abgerundet wird.

Luminescent Bridge wurde im Rocky Mountain Recorders Studio (Denver, Colorado) mit Chris McNaughton aufgenommen. Gemischt und gemastert wurde es von Arthur Rizk (Kreator, Cavalera Conspiracy, Power Trip). Die Veröffentlichung baut auf den Feinheiten von Blood Incantations Starspawn (2016) und Hidden History Of The Human Race (2019) auf, aber die neue Ausrichtung fügt dem immer breiter werdenden Rahmen der kosmischen Death Metaller neue Dimensionen hinzu. Man kann mit Sicherheit sagen, dass wir noch nicht gesehen haben, wozu Blood Incantation fähig sind – bleib dran für mehr.

Blood Incantation Live Dates:

20. April – Tilburg, NL – Roadburn Festival

Blood Incantation Line-Up:

Paul Riedl – Guitars, Vocals

Isaac Faulk – Drums

Morris Kolontyrsky – Guitars

Jeff Barrett – Bass

Blood Incantation online:

www.bloodincantation.org

www.instagram.com/bloodincantationofficial

www.facebook.com/astralnecrosis