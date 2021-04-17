Bloodred Hourglass: neue Single „Veritas“ ab sofort erhältlich

Bloodred Hourglass haben ihre neue Single Veritas veröffentlicht, die vom kommenden Album ausgekoppelt ist, welches später in diesem Jahr erscheinen wird. Das neue Album wird eine Melodic-Death-Metal-Achterbahnfahrt mit epischem Feeling und einem sehr modernen Ansatz sein und wird später in diesem Jahr über Out Of Line Music veröffentlicht werden.

Finnlands aufstrebende Melo-Death Band, Bloodred Hourglass, kommentiert den neuen Song Veritas:

“When the pre-production of the album was almost finished, Eero got the idea of making a song with absolutely no holds barred. All the parts were composed in one rush of inspiration. Veritas carries a ton of intensity with its adrenaline-filled riff and super-fast pace and really is a straight-forward raging roller coaster-like nothing we’ve done before. Lyrically it is very much a temptation-filled fairytale all gone down too well.”

“Obviously, we were in a new situation since the songwriting responsibility was divided due to member changes after the previous album. Overall, we wanted to create something that’s completely new and fresh for us but also maintain the familiar BRHG sound. Really happy with the results on the final record and it’s safe to say the end result is more than we, and hopefully all of you, even expected,” so die Band über das kommende Album.

Mit dem bislang aktuellen Output, dem Godsend-Album (2019), ist es Bloodred Hourglass bereits gelungen, großartige Melodic-Death-Vibes abzuliefern und sich mit ihrem eigenen Signature-Sound zu positionieren, um weiter ihren Weg an die Spitze des Metal-Genres zu beschreiten.

Sänger Jarkko Koukonen kommentiert: “Lyrically it’s going to be by far the most personal album to date. It’s an introspective trip into loss, lost chances of life and love – all crowned with sadness. You get a lot closer by being also fragile, and the contrast we managed to capture on this record is definitely some next level BRHG.“

„Musically it’s the most diverse BRHG album we’ve created. It contains our slowest song ever but also the most aggressive headbanger too. It’s filled with sadness and joy, brutality and catchiness – a perfect melodeath rollercoaster just the way we wanted it to be,“ bestätigt Gitarrist Lauri Silvonen.

Hört euch die vorherige Bloodred Hourglass-Single Drag Me The Rain hier an https://bloodredhourglass.lnk.to/DragmetheRain

Das Video könnt ihr euch hier ansehen: https://youtu.be/kEba9KgIBcw

Bloodred Hourglass Line-Up:

Jarkko Koukonen – Vocals

Jarkko Hyvönen – Drums

Jose Moilanen – Bass

Lauri Silvonen – Guitar

Joni Lahdenkauppi – Guitar

Eero Silvonen – Guitar

Bloodred Hourglass online:

www.brhg.net

www.facebook.com/bloodredhourglass