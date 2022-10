Bonfire: Alexx Stahl verkündet seinen Ausstieg bei Bonfire

Neues aus dem Hause Bonfire, wenn auch diesmal nichts Erfreuliches. Alexx Stahl, Frontmann der Ingolstädter Band um Hans Ziller, verlässt die Band. Zu dieser Entscheidung kam es wohl aufgrund nicht eingehaltener Absprachen bezüglich der neuen Single Freedom Is My Belief, welche als Charity-Song für die Kinder des Krieges in der Ukraine gedacht ist.

Zu seinem Austritt und den Gründen sagte Alexx:

„It is with great regret that I have to announce that I left Bonfire.

Today the band released a video that we shot with the theme of war children.

We agreed on the day of the video shoot that we will not take any sides, but simply make a song and a video about the fate of the kids. This is very important to me personally. Contrary to this agreement, the video was released today and promoted with one-sided war propaganda as the info text. When I asked why the agreement, which is very important to me, was not adhered to, unfortunately no agreement was reached. I have never and will never let myself be abused for one-sided war propaganda. I have made that more than clear on several occasions. Every war always has several fathers and I find it hypocritical what has been happening here in politics and the media for months.

It is actually no problem to have different opinions on a topic. If this happens within a band also not. You just have to leave the topic out of the music. Because that’s all it should be about – the music. I have never been political, and I never will be. I am a musician with my heart and soul, no more and no less. I cannot reconcile it with my conscience to participate in war propaganda of any kind. Neither for Ukraine nor for Russia.

Bonfire were family for me, and I am very sorry to have to take this step. I loved rocking with the guys and working with Hans in the studio. All the more incomprehensible for me that my important request is now miserably disregarded. I can’t accept this and the basis of trust has been destroyed.

I wish Bonfire all the best and I am also willing to play the upcoming shows in the late year, so that there is enough time to find a new frontman.