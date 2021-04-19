Cannibal Corpse: launchen Video zu „Necrogenic Resurrection“

Letzte Woche haben Cannibal Corpse ihr 15. Studioalbum Violence Unimagined via Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht. Einen weiteren Eindruck von Violence Unimagined könnt ihr euch durch das Video zu Necrogenic Resurrection verschaffen, das sich hier befindet:

Streamt und kauft Violence Unimagined hier: metalblade.com/cannibalcorpse

Wie unser Redakteur Florian W. das neue Album Violence Unimagined findet und wie viele Punkte er vergeben hat, könnt ihr hier nachlesen: