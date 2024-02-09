Cannibal Corpse: veröffentlichen Video zu „Vengeful Invasion“

Die Death Metal-Ikonen Cannibal Corpse freuen sich, ein Video zu Vengeful Invasion zu veröffentlichen. Der Track stammt von dem von Kritikern gelobten Album Chaos Horrific, das im letzten Herbst über Metal Blade Records veröffentlicht wurde.

Das Video wurde unter der Regie von Zev Deans geschnitten und von Brendan McGowan mit SFX-Aufmachung von Nina Carelli und Manipulation von KI-Filmmaterial von KingCon2k11 gedreht. Es zeigt Actually Huizenga von der Band Patriarchy. Mit Vengeful Invasion entwickelt sich die Rachegeschichte eines Menschenhändlers zu einer grotesken Phantasmagorie im Geiste japanischer Horrorklassiker.

Seht euch das Video zu Vengeful Invasion von Cannibal Corpse hier an.

Seht euch ebenfalls die bereits veröffentlichten Videos Chaos Horrific (hier), Blood Blind (hier) und Summoned For Sacrifice (hier) an. (Alle Videos mit Altersbeschränkung gemäß Community-Richtlinien)

Diesen April werden Cannibal Corpse zusammen mit ihren Labelkollegen Amon Amarth auf der Metal Crushes All Tour auftreten. Die Reise dauert vom 21. April bis zum 25. Mai und beinhaltet Auftritte im historischen Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver sowie Arena-Stops in Portland, Vancouver, Quebec City, Asheville, Tampa und Anaheim. Zusätzliche Unterstützung erhalten sie von Obituary und Frozen Soul.

Cannibal Corpse – Metal Crushes All Tour 2024

w/ Amon Amarth, Obituary, Frozen Soul:

4/21/2024 Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM

4/22/2024 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

4/24/2024 The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

4/26/2024 Alaska Airlines‘ Theater Of The Clouds – Portland, OR *

4/27/2024 PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC *

4/29/2024 Edmonton Convention Center – Edmonton, AB

4/30/2024 Grey Eagle Event Center – Calgary, AB

5/03/2024 Steelhouse – Omaha, NE

5/04/2024 The Sylvee – Madison, WI

5/05/2024 GLC Live At 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI

5/07/2024 Rose Music Center At The Heights – Huber Heights, OH

5/09/2024 The Wellmont – Montclair, NJ

5/10/2024 Toyota Oakdale Theater – Wallingford, CT

5/11/2024 Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC *

5/13/2024 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

5/14/2024 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

5/16/2024 ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC *

5/17/2024 House Of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC

5/18/2024 Yuengling Center – Tampa, FL *

5/20/2024 Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX

5/21/2024 Boeing Center At Tech Port – San Antonio, TX

5/23/2024 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

5/24/2024 Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

5/25/2024 Honda Center – Anaheim, CA *

* Arena Show

Cannibal Corpse – Line-Up:

George „Corpsegrinder“ Fisher – Gesang

Erik Rutan – Gitarre

Rob Barrett – Gitarre

Alex Webster – Bass

Paul Mazurkiewicz – Schlagzeug

