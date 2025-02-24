Conjurer: veröffentlichen neues Video „All You Will Remember (Live @ Radar Festival 2024)“

Vergangenen Donnerstag veröffentlichten Conjurer ihr brandneues Video All You Will Remember (Live @ Radar Festival 2024), das eine andere Seite dessen zeigt, wozu diese Band fähig ist. Im April werden Conjurer wieder auf Tour gehen und zusammen mit Make Them Suffer, Resolve und If Not For Me eine große EU-/UK-Tournee absolvieren.

Seht euch das Vide zu All You Will Remember (Live @ Radar Festival 2024) hier an:

Sänger Brady kommentiert: „As we come to the end of the Páthos cycle, we wanted to share this live performance from our headline set at Radar Festival last year. All You Will Remember is one of the deeper cuts from the record, and is emotionally something that Dani put a lot of themselves into. For me, it shows a different side of what this band is capable of and is something that I hope resonates with people ahead of the new material we’re working on. I’d also like to thank our crew for helping us put the show together and for capturing this moment: we couldn’t do any of this without them.“

Make Them Suffer – EU-/UK-Tour 2025

w/ Conjurer, Resolve, If Not For Me

April 25 – Hole 44, Berlin 🇩🇪

April 26 – Conne Island, Leipzig 🇩🇪

April 27 – Hydrozagadka, Warsaw 🇵🇱

April 28 – Futurum, Prague 🇨🇿

April 30 – Flex, Vienna 🇦🇹

May 01 – Technikum, Munich 🇩🇪

May 02 – Im Wizemann, Stuttgart 🇩🇪

May 03 – Legend Club, Milan 🇮🇹

May 04 – Kiff, Aarau 🇨🇭

May 06 – La Maroquinerie, Paris 🇫🇷**

May 08 – Engine Rooms, Southampton 🇬🇧

May 09 – SWX, Bristol 🇬🇧

May 10 – Academy 2, Manchester 🇬🇧

May 11 – Slay, Glasgow 🇬🇧

May 13 – The Limelight, Belfast 🇬🇧

May 14 – Whelans, Dublin 🇮🇪

May 15 – Stylus, Leeds 🇬🇧

May 16 – The Asylum, Birmingham 🇬🇧

May 17 – O2 Islington, London 🇬🇧

May 19 – AB Club, Brussels 🇧🇪

May 20 – Das Bett, Frankfurt 🇩🇪

May 21 – Die Kantine, Cologne 🇩🇪

May 22 – Gruenspan, Hamburg 🇩🇪

May 23 – Melkweg, Amsterdam 🇳🇱

**ohne Resolve

