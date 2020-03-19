Corvus Corax: streamen professionelles Geisterkonzert

Hier das Statement der Band:

Bitte teilen teilen teilen please share share share

DANKE

-english version below-

-Die Situation

Und plötzlich stehen wir vor dem Nichts.

Liebe Freunde, wie auch bei vielen anderen Künstlern ginge genau jetzt unsere Konzert- und Festivalsaison los. Corvus Corax sind wie jedes Jahr international gebucht, Festivals in Tschechien, Frankreich und Italien wurden bereits abgesagt. Was die Zukunft bringt, wissen wir alle nicht.

Wir, unsere Familien und unsere Crew leben von unserem Beruf. Die abgesagten Konzerte sind für uns Musiker und Mitarbeiter existenzbedrohend.

Auch wenn wir uns da draußen nicht treffen können, spielen werden wir trotzdem für unsere Fans!

-Weltweites Online Konzert

Deshalb planen wir ein digitales Livekonzert.

Es kann gestreamt werden und es darf gespendet werden.

-Kostenlose Unterstützung für die Aufnahme und Ausstrahlung dieses Live-Onlinekonzertes bekommen wir von 2 befreundeten Filmprofis. Deshalb können wir beste Sendequalität garantieren.

Mietfrei wird uns ein Eventraum auf dem Gelände unseres Studios zur Verfügung gestellt.

-Produktion

Ronald Matthes ist seit über 20 Jahren Produzent und Regisseur bei Roax Media. Er ist verantwortlich für unzählige DVD-, Videoclip-, TV- und Liveproduktionen, Aufnahmen für Wacken Open Air, Hurricane, Southside und viele mehr. Er arbeitet unter anderem mit Künstlern wie Slipknot, Volbeat, Nena, Seeed.

Ronald Matthes ist bei der Produktion der Produzent und Regisseur.

Heiko Roith von Rock and Royalty, Rockfotograf seit über 20 Jahren, arbeitet mit Künstlern wie Alice Cooper, Nightwish, Deep Purple und vielen mehr. Er kümmert sich bei der Produktion um professionelle Livebilder und Kameraführung.

-Spenden

Natürlich hoffen wir, mit den Einkünften des Konzertes die nächste Zeit zu überstehen. Aber es gibt in unserer unmittelbaren Umgebung Menschen, die sich freiwillig für die Ärmsten dieser Gesellschaft engagieren und die von der jetzigen Situation noch betroffener sind als wir. Auf der Hofgemeinschaft unseres Studios arbeiten die ehrenamtlichen Mitarbeiter der Tafel „Laib & Seele“ Ausgabestelle Berlin Hermsdorf.

10% der Erlöse unseres digitalen Livekonzertes geben wir deshalb direkt an die Tafel „Laib & Seele“.

-Termin und Ort

Die Live Übertragung findet am Samstag, 21.03.2020 um 20.00 Uhr statt.

Zu sehen ist der Livestream direkt auf www.corvuscorax.de

Der Stream ist gratis. Über einen eingebunden Spendenbutton könnt ihr uns jedoch gerne unterstützen.

Macht euer Wohnzimmer zum Club, Mittelaltermarkt, Festival oder Burghof – ganz so, als wenn wir in eurer Lieblingslocation wären!

-english version-

-The Situation

All of a sudden there is Nothing.

Dear friends,

just like so many other artists we would have started our concert and festival period right now. Corvus Corax have international bookings every year, this year festivals in Czech Republic, France and Italy have already been cancelled. Nobody knows what the future is going to look like.

We, our families and our crew, depend on these shows and the cancelled concerts are already threatening the existence of musicians and crew.

Even if we are not allowed to meet in the world out there, we want to perform for our fans anyway!

-Concert Streamed Worldwide

Therefore, we are planning a virtual live performance.

It will be streamed and your donations are welcome.

We can guarantee a high broadcast quality as we get free support from two film professional friends. They will assist us with the recording and streaming of the live performance. We have also secured a rent-free event space near our studio.

-Production

Ronald Matthes has more than 20 years’ experience as producer and director at Roax Media. He has been responsible for DVD, Videoclip-, TV and live productions and recordings for Wacken Open Air, Hurricane, Southside and many more. He has among others worked with artists like Slipknot, Volbeat, Nena and Seeed.

Ronald Matthes will be our producer and director for this project.

Heiko Roith from Rock and Royalty, photographer to the rock stars for over 20 years, has worked with artists like Alice Cooper, Nightwish, Deep Purple and many more. He will be responsible for camera work and professional live photos.

-Donations

Naturally we hope to be able to use the proceeds from the concerts to get through the tough time ahead. However, we know people in our immediate neighborhood, volunteering their time to help the poorest of the poor, who suffer the most in these tough times.

Our studio courtyard is home to the food bank “Laib & Seele Berlin Hermsdorf”.

10% of the proceeds from our online live performance will go directly to “Laib & Seele”.

-Date & Location

The live performance will take place on Saturday, 21.March 2020 at 8pm CET (GMT +1).

You can watch the livestream on www.corvuscorax.de.

The stream will be free of charge. We welcome donations through the available link.

Bring the club, medieval market, festival or castle yard into your living room! Just like when we are playing for you at your favorite location.