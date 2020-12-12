Cro-Mags: neue EP „2020“ erschienen und Song online

Anfang diesen Jahres veröffentlichten Cro-Mags ihr erstes Album seit zwanzig Jahren, mit dem von den Kritikern gefeierten Album In The Beginning.

Zum Abschluss dieses Jahres der internationalen Turbulenzen und Krankheiten, veröffentlichte die Band heute ihre neue 6-Song-EP 2020, ab sofort weltweit digital erhältlich.

Schaut euch 2020 jetzt an:

Die EP selbst ist ungewollt 20 Minuten und 20 Sekunden lang und spielt sich eher wie ein Zeitkapselblick in das als Müllcontainerfeuer bekannte Jahr, 2020 ab. Cro-Mags-Gründer Harley Flanagan erklärt, “Just by coincidence we recorded 20 minutes and 16 seconds of music, so we simply added a few seconds of real-world chaos. The album cover is meant to look like a calendar – 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Inside the booklet there are 12 pictures, one for each month of 2020; and the back is a shot of something I have never seen before in my life – a totally empty New York City. Corona Virus, quarantine, empty streets, brutality, burning buildings, violence and destruction: 2020 is a year none of us will ever forget.”

2020 – Tracklist:

1 – Age Of Quarantine

2 – 2020

3 – Life On Earth

4 – Violence and Destruction

5 – Chaos In The Streets

6 – Cro-Fusion

Quelle: Arising Empire