Crystal Eyes: veröffentlichen Lyric Video zum Titeltrack des neuen Albums

Seit gestern ist das Lyric Video zum Titeltrack des kommenden Crystal Eyes Albums Starbourne Traveler verfügbar!

Es ist die zweite Single vom kommenden Album und folgt dem offiziellen Video zu Side By Side, das man auf https://youtu.be/HDGJhoB7ACM ansehen kann.

Crystal Eyes‚ neues Album Starbourne Traveler erscheint am 06.12.2019 bei Massacre Records und kann hier auf CD sowie als limitierte Gatefold Vinyl LP und als Download vorbestellt werden » https://lnk.to/starbournetraveler

Niemand geringeres als Fredrik Nordström hat Starbourne Traveler im Studio Fredman gemischt und gemastert. Für das fantastische Artwork des Albums ist Gyula Havancsák verantwortlich.

Crystal Eyes – Starbourne Traveler

CD

1. Gods Of Disorder

2. Side By Side

3. Extreme Paranoia

4. Starbourne Traveler

5. Corridors Of Time

6. Paradise Powerlord

7. Into The Fire

8. In The Empire Of Saints

9. Midnight Radio

10. Rage On The Sea

Ltd. Gatefold Vinyl LP

Side A – Track 1-5

Side B – Track 6-10

Crystal Eyes live:

11.01.2020 SE Varberg – Oscars Rockbar

http://www.crystaleyes.net

https://www.facebook.com/crystaleyessweden

https://www.youtube.com/user/CrystalEyes666

https://spoti.fi/2KO5bAs