„Das Interview mit Bury Tomorrow zum aktuellen Album Black Flame“

Artist: Bury Tomorrow

Herkunft: Southampton, England

Album: Black Flame

Genre: Metalcore

Release: 13.07.2018

Bandmitglieder:

Gesang, Gitarre – Jason Cameron

Gutturaler Gesang – Daniel Winter-Bates

Lead-Gitarre – Kristan Dawson (seit 2013)

Bassgitarre – Davyd Winter-Bates

Schlagzeug, Perkussion – Adam Jackson

Time For Metal / Anabel S.:

We were all very sad to hear that the concert in Stuttgart was not happening, but thank you so much for still answering some questions. Last time I saw you at Rock im Park. How is it to play those big festivals? Do you prefer it to a small club show?

Bury Tomorrow:

I think both are a staple point in our career in the band. Club shows are great to get up close and personal with our fans, they also tend to be super crazy in reaction, whereas Festivals are amazing opportunities to play for people that perhaps haven’t ever heard of you before, they also tend to be shorter sets so you can pack it all into a really fast and brutal set.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.:

With Black Flame you announced a new album – what can listeners expect from this record?

Bury Tomorrow:

It’s the best record we’ve ever written, recorded and put out. As cliché as that sounds it’s true, we put in more effort with pre-production and the writing and rewriting of songs. It still got that BT vibe but it’s far more mature and well written than anything we have ever done. It still got that savage heaviness but with catchier and better written hooks along with mature melodies.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.:

Your latest single Knife Of Gold presented a rather heavy song and you even mentioned that it might be your heaviest single yet. How was the process of making that single? Was there a certain influence?

Bury Tomorrow:

I think for us we always want to shock people and really let them know our metal routes, we grew up with metal bands like Lamb Of God, At The Gates and Darkest Hour…those bands are really heavy but still manage to add elements of melody within their music, so we are always striving to push the boundaries of our genre as far as it can go.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.:

What kind of style can listeners expect from the new record? Black Flame and Knife Of Gold showed a rather wide range concerning the heaviness.

Bury Tomorrow:

I think a mixed bag, we are a band that is lucky enough to straddle two major elements lightness and melody but also that dark brooding heavy feel. Fans can expect us to push those two elements to the max.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.:

How was the process concerning the writing for this album? Were there certain topics that you wanted to cover or that you took inspiration from?

Bury Tomorrow:

To a degree, I mean I always look at the world around us…the feelings that humans ponder on (environment, dealing with loss or death of a loved one). With this album I tried to immerse myself in those feelings and truly try and pull out the lyrics that would most connect with people who feel those feelings.

Musically the writing was quite similar partially on the road, partially at home …it was really the pre-production that stepped up this time massively… we really focused on making the songs the best they could be…so we ripped them to shreds and built them back up again.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.:

What can you tell us about the artwork for the album Black Flame?

Bury Tomorrow:

We created this symbol or sigil for our fans, it represents them as a flame, spreading as a community and a fan base…it also suggests the reigniting of people that may well have not listened to us in a long time. The minute we created this logo we felt it was so striking, that artwork would take away from its theme and message so we went a lot more slick and simple than we first thought we would.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.:

Are there any artists that you would like to go on a headliner tour with?

Bury Tomorrow:

Of course there are bands that lead the genres, Parkway Drive, Avenged Sevenfold …we are a band that wants to tour, we are also a band that wants to play to as many people as we physically can so those kinds of bands would enable us to do that.

Time For Metal / Anabel S.:

And a favorite song from the new record?

Bury Tomorrow:

Personally more than mortal ….its heavy its fast it has a monster chorus it’s everything you want from Metalcore.

Time For Metal bedankt sich bei Bury Tomorrow für die Beantwortung der Fragen.

Kommentare

Kommentare