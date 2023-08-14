Dead Icarus: unterschreiben weltweiten Vertrag bei MNRK Heavy

Dead Icarus, das neue Projekt des ehemaligen Atreyu-Sängers und Gold-Selling-Artists Alex Varkatzas, hat einen weltweiten Vertrag mit MNRK Heavy unterzeichnet. Um diese gute News zu feiern, haben Dead Icarus das Video zur neuen Single Sellout veröffentlicht.

Der Track ist ein erster Vorgeschmack auf das für Frühjahr 2024 angekündigte neue Album.

Scott Givens, MNRKs SVP of Rock & Metal, sagt: “Alex’s new project has our whole Heavy team excited. He has put together an incredible project with an amazing group of musicians.”

Alex sagt, “I am beyond excited and grateful for Dead Icarus to be joining the MNRK Heavy family. MNRK understands my musical vision and has provided me with free reign over all aspects of my musical journey. I cannot wait to share what has been created as a result of this unadulterated trust. This is the most honest, painful, angry, and optimistic music I have ever created. This is my road to redemption and the truth.”

Atreyu, die Mitte der 2000er Jahre mit zwei Goldalben ein fester Bestandteil des Ozzfestes waren, sind neben Gruppen wie Avenged Sevenfold und Lamb Of God eine der prägenden Bands der New Wave of American Heavy Metal. Metalcore-Klassiker wie The Curse und A Death-Grip On Yesterday wurden von Alex‚ unverwechselbarem Gesang getragen.

