Deep Sun: beglücken live aus dem Proberaum

Hier das Statement der Band:

Liebe Freunde des gepflegten Symphonic Metal

Ja, ihr habt es sicher geahnt, dass diese Mitteilung kommen wird… und leider ist es nun Tatsache: Alle unsere Konzerte im März und April sind abgesagt 🙁 Trotzdem lassen wir euch nicht im Stich! Darum werden wir für den 27. März 2020, ab 21:00 Uhr, ein Livekonzert geben direkt aus unserem Proberaum und dieses via Facebook und/oder YouTube streamen! Nur für euch, unsere Fans aus aller Welt!

Also freut euch darauf, wir tun es jedenfalls! Weitere Infos folgen.

Bleibt gesund und keep on rocking!

—————————————

Dear friends and fans

It’s not a suprise – and unfortunately it’s a fact – that all our concerts in March and April have to be cancelled 🙁 Nevertheless we won’t let you down! That’s why we will play

a live concert directly from our rehearsal room on March 27th 2020, starting at 21:00 pm,

and stream it via Facebook and/or YouTube! Just for you, our fans from all over the world!

So look forward to it! More infos will follow!

Stay stafe and keep on rocking!