Don Broco haben ihre Europatour für Januar 2019 angekündigt.

Don Broco live:

17.01 ESP Madrid – Sala Stage

18.01. ESP Barcelona – La Nau

19.01. IT Milan – Legend Club

21.01. AUS Vienna – Flex

22.01. PL Warsaw – Proxima

24.01. D Berlin – Bi Nuu

25.01. D Frankfurt – Zoom

26.01. FR Paris – La Maroquinerie

27.01 D Cologne – Club Volta

29.01. NL Utrecht – Tivolivredenburg

Das Top 5 Album, Technology, das Anfang des Jahres veröffentlicht wurde, kann hier bestellt werden.

Die Band hat außerdem kürzlich ihre große UK-Tour für nächstes Jahr angekündigt! Hierbei werden Don Broco auch ihre bis dahin größte Show, in London’s Wembley Arena, spielen!

Bei allen Shows werden die walisischen Pop-Punk-Helden Neck Deep sowie die US-Metalcore-Truppe Issues als Support dabei sein. Alle Termine findet Ihr unten.

w/ Neck Deep, Issues

01.02. UK Manchester – Victoria Warehouse

02.02. UK Manchester – Victoria Warehouse

03.02. UK Plymouth – Pavilions

05.02. UK Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena

07.02. UK Edinburgh – Usher Hall

08.02. UK Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

09.02. UK London – Wembley Arena

“Technology is engaging, fun and an early contender for album of the year, plus the album of this band’s career” – 9/10

Rock Sound

“If album number three proves one thing, it’s that Don Broco are an incredibly original, inventive and exciting band” – 4/5

Kerrang!

“Their most ambitious album yet” – 4/5

The Sun

“Technology is without a doubt their best album to date” – 8/10

Drowned In Sound

“UK rock heroes return with a blinder… delivering truly infectious songs” – 4/5

Rhythm

“Duran Duran pop-funk, cranked-up guitars, Royal Blood riffola” – 3/5

The Guardian