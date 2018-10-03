Don Broco haben ihre Europatour für Januar 2019 angekündigt.
Don Broco live:
17.01 ESP Madrid – Sala Stage
18.01. ESP Barcelona – La Nau
19.01. IT Milan – Legend Club
21.01. AUS Vienna – Flex
22.01. PL Warsaw – Proxima
24.01. D Berlin – Bi Nuu
25.01. D Frankfurt – Zoom
26.01. FR Paris – La Maroquinerie
27.01 D Cologne – Club Volta
29.01. NL Utrecht – Tivolivredenburg
Das Top 5 Album, Technology, das Anfang des Jahres veröffentlicht wurde, kann hier bestellt werden.
Die Band hat außerdem kürzlich ihre große UK-Tour für nächstes Jahr angekündigt! Hierbei werden Don Broco auch ihre bis dahin größte Show, in London’s Wembley Arena, spielen!
Bei allen Shows werden die walisischen Pop-Punk-Helden Neck Deep sowie die US-Metalcore-Truppe Issues als Support dabei sein. Alle Termine findet Ihr unten.
w/ Neck Deep, Issues
01.02. UK Manchester – Victoria Warehouse
02.02. UK Manchester – Victoria Warehouse
03.02. UK Plymouth – Pavilions
05.02. UK Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena
07.02. UK Edinburgh – Usher Hall
08.02. UK Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
09.02. UK London – Wembley Arena
“Technology is engaging, fun and an early contender for album of the year, plus the album of this band’s career” – 9/10
Rock Sound
“If album number three proves one thing, it’s that Don Broco are an incredibly original, inventive and exciting band” – 4/5
Kerrang!
“Their most ambitious album yet” – 4/5
The Sun
“Technology is without a doubt their best album to date” – 8/10
Drowned In Sound
“UK rock heroes return with a blinder… delivering truly infectious songs” – 4/5
Rhythm
“Duran Duran pop-funk, cranked-up guitars, Royal Blood riffola” – 3/5
The Guardian
Mehr zu Technology:
Greatness: https://youtu.be/rpnzmvp-VTg
Come Out To LA: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yc8VGHTlKts
T Shirt Song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXjCcC7e1fk
Stay Ignorant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SbiuMrWi5M
Technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzuSruxHL2g
Pretty: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcYTkySdAwQ
Everybody: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4nqsMk3HQc
Technology ist Don Brocos drittes Album und knüpft nahtlos an seinen Vorgänger, das Top 10-Album Automatic (2015), an, das die Band bereits in das Rampenlicht des Mainstreams rückte und für eine ausverkaufte Headlineshow in der Brixton Academy sorgen konnte. Don Broco füllten gemeinsam mit Bring Me the Horizon, 5 Seconds Of Summer und One Ok Rock Arenen in ganz Großbritannien, Europa und Japan. Auch in den Vereinigten Staaten konnte die Band bereits ihr erstes Mal als Support von State Champs touren.
Weitere Infos:
www.donbroco.com
www.facebook.com/donbroco
www.sharptonerecords.co/artist/don-broco