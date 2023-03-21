Startseite
Downfall Of Gaia: spielen am 15.04.2023 in Bremen

Am 15.04.2023 wird von Downfall Of Gaia dystopisch atmosphärischer Post-Metal gereicht. Ihr neues Album Silhouettes Of Disgust birgt ein strukturiertes, dynamisches Gemenge von Crust Punk und Post-Metal mit vielen atmosphärischen Elementen, in dem sich das bisherige Schaffen der Band in bekannter Eindringlichkeit konzentriert.Downfall Of GaiaSupport: Implore (A) (https://implore.bandcamp.com/)Termin: 15.04.2023Ort: ZollkantineEinlass: 19:30Beginn: 20:00 Eintritt: VVK 18 Euro zzgl. Gebühren, AK 23 Euro

Musik: https://downfallofgaia.bandcamp.com/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSG65xPl58YTickets: https://tortugabooking.ticket.io