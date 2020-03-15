Skull Crush Fest V: Festival im französischen Elsass abgesagt

Hier das Statement von Headbang:

⚠️ COVID-19 – MISE À JOUR ⚠️ ANNULATIONS : BELPHEGOR / KING DUDE / SKULL CRUSH

Nous le vivons, comme vous, heure après heure à découvrir de nouvelles annulations et à apprendre de nouvelles restrictions.

Hier, nous apprenions la fermeture des frontières des USA 🇺🇸 et l’annonce du retrait de Suffocation de la tournée „Europe Under Black Death Metal Fire II“ afin qu’ils puissent rentrer chez eux. Le couperet est donc tombé : la suite de la tournée Belphegor / Suffocation / HATEOFFICIAL est annulée, incluant notre date Belphegor • Suffocation • Hate & more • Le Grillen • Colmar. ❌

Aujourd’hui, nous apprenons la signature d’un arrêté interdisant les rassemblements de plus de 50 personnes dans le Bas-Rhin. Ceci impacte inévitablement le concert de King Dude • Le Tigre • Sélestat que nous sommes également dans l’obligation d’annuler. ❌

Et comme jamais deux sans trois : la reconduction de l’arrêté interdisant les rassemblements de plus de 50 personnes dans le Haut-Rhin étant aujourd’hui une évidence, nous ne pouvons pas maintenir le SKULL CRUSH FEST 5 • Le Grillen • Colmar, France. ❌

Comme vous, nous sommes évidemment désemparés face à cette situation et n’avons aucune emprise sur ces décisions.

❌ Concerts annulés :

➡️ 24.03 : Belphegor • Suffocation • Hate & more • Le Grillen • Colmar

➡️ 27.03 : King Dude • Le Tigre • Sélestat

➡️ 28.03 : SKULL CRUSH FEST 5 • Le Grillen • Colmar, France

🎟 Tous les billets seront remboursables dans les trois prochains jours auprès de votre plateforme de vente.

