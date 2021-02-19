Dreamshade: der neue Hit „Stone Cold Digital“ feat. Rose Villain, mitsamt Musikvideo feiert ab sofort Premiere

Dreamshade melden sich nach ihren ersten Singles Lightbringers & Shanghai Nights zurück, die bereits gemeinsam knapp 300.000 Streams auf Spotify generiert haben und der Band zu 100.000 monatlichen Hörern verhalfen. An diesem Erfolg soll nun auch die neue Single Stone Cold Digital anknüpfen und nochmals die Vielseitigkeit der Band unter Beweis stellen. Zum Song Stone Cold Digital holten sich die Jungs aus der Schweiz Verstärkung der italienischen Künstlerin Rose Villian, die besonders im C-Part des Songs mit ihrem Feature glänzt! Dabei wirkt die Wahl der feat. Artistin, die sich für gewöhnlich eher als Singer-Songwriterin definiert, keinesfalls willkürlich. In Stone Cold Digital bedient sich die Band an neuen Genreeinflüssen und rechnet mit unserem digitalen Zeitalter ab! Sänger & Gitarrist Fella ballert in der Strophe mal ganz entspannt einige extrem beeindruckende Rap-Lines raus, während Frontsänger Kevin die obligatorischen Screams abliefert und die Band instrumental ihren Metal-Roots treu bleibt. Stone Cold Digital überzeugt nicht nur mit einer überraschenden Vielfalt, einem faszinierenden Musikvideo und dem damit verbunden Hit-verdacht, sondern gibt im Jahr 2021 vor, wie sich Modern Metal gefälligst anzuhören hat!

Das neue Album A Pale Blue Dot, erscheint am 05.03.2021 und dürfte für jeden Fan, von Bands wie Architects, Bury Tomorrow oder Bring Me The Horizon eine unausweichliche Anschaffung darstellen!

Dreamshade Sänger & Gitarrist Fernando “Fella” Di Cicco über die neue Single Stone Cold Digital:

“This one is a very special track for us. The music style is very futuristic and different from anything we’ve done in the past. A really great mix of modern music styles in my opinion.

It’s also the first time we collaborate with another artist on a song and we’re super happy it’s Rose Villain, ‘cause we’ve been fans of her work for the last 4 years. She’s just amazing and fits perfectly with the band’s attitude and sound! We wanted to really push all our boundaries with this piece of music.



The song is about the obsessive digitalization of mankind: Our smartphones know everything about us, often more than we know about ourselves. They know our secrets, relationships & preferences. That’s why they quickly become our “best friends”, ‘cause they have the answers to all our questions. We go to sleep with our devices and we wake up with them. We all know we have a problem with this but act like we can handle it when in fact we are doomed.

Technology is in our hands and it can be the best thing ever. What we make of it is just up to us.



The video follows the experience of a man from the 50’s that’s being catapulted to our time and age. He just can’t believe his eyes.”

Zum Review:

