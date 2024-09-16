Dymna Lotva: kündigen „Blood Fall Tour 2024“ in Europa an

Dymna Lotva haben beim diesjährigen Prophecy Fest einen weiteren atemberaubenden Auftritt hingelegt, der ihnen Standing Ovations einbrachte. Jetzt bietet die weißrussische Band weitere goldene Gelegenheiten, ihre ausgefallenen Liveshows zu erleben, indem sie die europäische Blood Fall Tour 2024 ankündigt.

Dymna Lotva Kommentar: „Ever since 2020 we had to become resigned to the fact that nothing ever goes as planned“, schreibt die rätselhafte Sängerin Katsiaryna „Nokt Aeon“ Mankevich. „So it came as no surprise last year that we ended up without a possibility to support our just released album with a tour. Yet we have also learned to persist in the face of adversity and here we are: we are glad to announce our first real tour ever! With the exception of the two festivals, all gigs have been organised by bands without the help of booking agents and promoters. Support the metal underground, bring your friends, and let’s have a great time! A van has been rented, our sleeping bags are packed, and we can hardly wait to see you all!“

Dymna Lotva werden diesen Herbst sieben Konzerte in sechs Ländern spielen, um ihr aktuelles Album The Land Under The Black Wings: Blood (Зямля Пад Чорнымі Крыламі: Кроў) zu supporten.

Dymna Lotva – Blood Fall Tour 2024

26 Oct 2024 Mannheim (DE) 7er-Club, Atmospheric Arts III

27 Oct 2024 Basel (CH) Valhalla Bar

29 Oct 2024 Zürich (CH) Ebrietas

30 Oct 2024 Lyon (FR) Rock n’Eat

02 Nov 2024 Wels (AT) Alter Schlachthof, Sinister Feast

03 Nov 2024 Brno (CZ) M13 Rock Hell

09 Nov 2024 Warszawa (PL) Potok Club

Dymna Lotva haben zuvor eine Multikamera-Aufnahme ihres kompletten Live-Auftritts vom Dark Easter Metal Meeting in München, Deutschland am 30. März 2024 veröffentlicht.

Das komplette Video kann unter diesem Link (hier) gestreamt werden:

Mehr Infos zu Dymna Lotva und ihrem aktuellen Album The Land Under The Black Wings: Blood (Зямля Пад Чорнымі Крыламі: Кроў) findet ihr hier:

