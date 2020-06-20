Evergrey: spielen vollständiges Livestream-Konzert aus Göteborg

Das Coronavirus hat die Welt auch nach Monaten noch im Griff und ein Ende ist längst noch nicht in Sicht. Zwar werden viele Maßnahmen, die zur Eindämmung des Virus eingeführt wurden, nun nach und nach wieder gelockert, doch von Normalität sind wir noch weit entfernt. Die meisten Geschäfte dürfen wieder öffnen, doch noch immer ist nicht klar, ob wir in diesem Sommer in den Urlaub fahren können, wann die Grenzen wieder geöffnet werden und wann wieder Konzerte, Festivals und andere Großveranstaltungen stattfinden können. Für Festivals und weitere Großveranstaltungen sieht es weiterhin düster aus, sie wurden bis zum 31. August untersagt und offenbar bleibt es auch dabei und kann eventuell sogar noch verlängert werden. Damit ist das endgültige Ende für die Festivalsaison 2020 beschlossene Sache. Auch wenn es eine harte Entscheidung ist, die eventuell viele Veranstalter die Existenz kostet, und den Fans viele langweilige Stunden zu Hause beschert, so ist es doch die einzig richtige, denn die Sicherheit und Gesundheit aller muss vorgehen.

Etliche Bands wirken der Langeweile in der konzertfreien Zeit jedoch schon eine ganze Weile entgegen, indem sie Geisterkonzerte/Onlinekonzerte im Netz streamen und so die Konzerte direkt in die Wohnzimmer der Fans verlagern. So kann sich der geneigte Rock- und Metalhead an die Empfehlungen der Regierung halten, braucht trotzdem nicht auf die tägliche Dosis Konzertfeeling zu verzichten und kann mit Flaschenbier und Chips von der Couch aus den rockigen Klängen lauschen. Das ist natürlich keine Entschädigung für die wegfallende Freiluftsaison, aber mehr ist in nächster Zeit wohl einfach nicht drin. In diesen sauren Apfel muss einfach jeder von uns beißen, ob er nun schmeckt, oder faul ist.

Evergrey Live Concert Stream from Pustervik Theater in Göteborg:

Hier das komplette Statement der Band:

Metalheads, fans, friends and music lovers

We have decided that Evergrey also need to do what we can to interrupt the covid-19 hiatus. We want to bring some music and positivity back into our lives as we miss playing live and we miss playing music for YOU. Playing is our lives, and it has been so for quite some time, so when we are now facing the challenges this pandemic is making all of us go through, we need to find new ways to keep playing and of course also new strategies to survive economically.

Therefore today we announce that on the 27th of June 2020 we will broadcast a full live show straight from our hometown Gothenburg and the stage at Pustervik theater.

Much like all of our colleagues all of our shows this year have been cancelled but we have despite that chosen to make this a concert everyone can watch for free.

However you are more than welcome to contribute. Before and during the event you can donate through PayPal (info@geflemetalfestival.se) and if you live in Sweden also through Swish (123 277 0626). There is also the possiblity of buying support tickets at https://secure.tickster.com/w9pz2w2963r7ne1. Please note that tickets aren’t needed to watch the streamed concert, this is just another way for you to show your support.

This will help to ensure that we will afford to make music in the way we had planned for the coming months of the remaining year.

In addition to the free streamed concert, there will be the following options for our biggest fans and supporters:

We will do a VIP access broadcast which will have you hang with us backstage before the show, joining us on stage prepping for the show, and have us showing you our equipment, getting really down and dirty nerdy. More details will follow.

If you are in or close to Gothenburg, you can buy a real ticket to the real live concert coming to the live show with a meet and greet package, with the possibility to hang with us, buy merchandise, get your stuff signed, etc – Just like in the old days ☺ – The tickets are extremely limited and very much like the VIP Access broadcast these tickets are there to support us the most hence a tad more hefty price. More details will follow.

It is needless to say that, just like before – but maybe more so than ever, we need you, your support and your power to help spread the word about the concert to make this a success!

So once again, the concert will be for free but we highly appreciate any donations through PayPal or Swish. For the die-hard fans there will be a VIP pre-show broadcast, more details will follow. And for fans living in or near Gothenburg, there will be a very limited amount a tickets where you can come to the show.