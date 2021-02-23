Evil Drive: veröffentlichen zweite digitale Single & Musikvideo

Die finnischen Melodic Metaller Evil Drive sind zurück! Auf Ihrem neuen und dritten Album präsentiert sich die Band stärker als je zuvor und zudem musikalisch und technisch enorm gewachsen. Das langerwartete dritte Album Demons Within wird am 02.04.2021 von Reaper Entertainment Europe veröffentlicht und weltweit über Universal Music Group vertrieben.

Nun präsentierte die Band die zweite digitale Single We Are One. Der Song ist ab sofort auf allen Streaming-Plattformen erhältlich.

Das offizielle Musikvideo dazu gibt es hier:

Die Band kommentiert:

„We Are One represents the melodic metal side of the album with small steps to thrash and even black metal territory.“

Demons Within Tracklist:

1. Payback

2. Breaking The Chains

3. Demons Within

4. Rising From The Revenge

5. We Are One

6. Too Wild To Live Too Rare To Die

7. Lord Of Chaos

8. Bringer Of Darkness

9. In The End

10. Ghost Dimension

Evil Drive sind:

Viktoria Viren – Vocals

J-P Pusa – Guitar

Ville Viren – Guitar

Antti Tani – Drums

Matti Sorsa – Bass

Evil Drive online:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evildriveband/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evildriveofficial

Quelle: Reaper Entertainment Europe