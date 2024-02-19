Farsot: neues Album „Life Promised Death“ ist erschienen

Die deutschen Avantgarde Black Metal-Veteranen Farsot haben am 16. Februar 2024 ihr mit Spannung erwartetes viertes Album Life Promised Death veröffentlicht.

Farsot kommentieren:

„The concept of ‚life‘ is elusive as there is no single definition that encourages reflection on the circumstances that truly constitute its existence“, sinniert Sänger X.XIX. „In a world where people are preoccupied with self-centered striving, mental distress, and adverse behaviour patterns, the essence of life seems to slip from our grasp, to spin out of context, and to become shrouded in uncertainty.“

Life Promised Death ist jetzt in voller Länge unter diesem Link (hier) abrufbar.

Mehr Infos zu Farsot und ihrem neuen Album Life Promised Death findet ihr hier:

Farsot – Line-Up:

X.XIX – Gesang, Texte

III.XXIII – Gitarren

I.XVI – Gitarristen

XX.VIII – Bass, Keys

XIX.XVII – Schlagzeug & Percussion

Gastmusiker

V. Santura (Triptykon) – zusätzliche Keyboards, Shaker, Tamburin