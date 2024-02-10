Higher Power: unterschreiben bei Nuclear Blast Records und veröffentlichen Video zur neuen Single „Absolute Bloom“

Nuclear Blast Records sind stolz darauf, die in Leeds, Großbritannien, ansässige Alternative Rock-Band Higher Power unter Vertrag zu nehmen. Das Quintett stammt aus der aufbrausenden Hardcore-Szene Großbritanniens und hat es durch die Mischung von Shoegaze-, Grunge-, Punk- und Thrash-Elementen geschafft, sich in der Welt der modernen Heavy-Musik als ganz besondere Erscheinung zu etablieren.

Zur Feier ihres Vertragsabschlusses mit dem Label hat die Band ein brillantes, augenzwinkerndes Video zu ihrer neuen Single Absolute Bloom veröffentlicht. Der Track ist eine lebendige, Hook angereicherte Hymne, in der ihre Vorliebe für die Alternative-Musik der 90er Jahre im Vordergrund steht.

Sänger Jimmy Wizard sagt zu Absolute Bloom: „I’m super excited to release this song. It’s really personal to me in this transitional period of my life, about wanting a deeper more meaningful connection to the real world and not quite being equipped to do so, but finding hope and figuring it out. The music reflects that with a song that’s so big and upbeat.”

Seht euch das neue Video zu Absolute Bloom hier an:

Streamt Absolute Bloom jetzt auf allen Plattformen unter: https://higherpower.bfan.link/absolute-bloom

Higher Power sind derzeit als Support von Neck Deep in den USA unterwegs. Wer die Band bei einem der verbleibenden Termine live erleben möchte, hat zum ersten Mal die Gelegenheit, Absolute Bloom live zu hören. Die Band hat außerdem Auftritte beim Northern Unfest und Outbreak Festival in diesem Jahr geplant.

10th Feb – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre

13th Feb – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

14th Feb – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom

16th Feb – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

17th Feb – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

18th Feb – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

20th Feb – Baltimore, MD – Ram’s Head Live

21st Feb – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

23rd Feb – Cincinnati, OH – Megacorp Pavilion

24th Feb – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

25th Feb – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

27th Apr – Glasgow, UK – Northern Unfest

28th Jun-30th Jun – Manchester, UK – Outbreak Festival

Restkarten für alle Termine findet ihr unter: higherpowerleeds.com

Higher Power online:

https://www.higherpowerleeds.com/

https://www.facebook.com/higherpowerleeds/

https://www.instagram.com/higherpowerleeds/