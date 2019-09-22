Interview With Indonesian Death Metal Band Deadsquad At Death Feast – The Most Brutal In Europe (english Version)

English Version

Artist: Deadsquad

Location: Jakarta (Indonesia)

Genre: Technical Brutal Death Metal

Label: Independent

link: https://www.facebook.com/DeadSquadOfficial/

Bandmembers

Daniel Mardhany – Vocals

Stevie Item – Guitars

Welby Cahyadi – Bass

Kharisma – Guitars

Alvin Eka Putra – Drums

During this year’s Death Feast – The Most Brutal Festival in Europe – I had the pleasure of talking with the guys from Deadsquad, Indonesia. I sat down with the complete band, which answered my questions. Spokesman for the interview was guitarist Stevie, who was actively supported by his band members!

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

Hi, nice that we have you here at Death Feast. And nice to do an interview with you. Can you give me some information about the band? You already exist since 2006? You are not a younger band?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Yes, we startet 2006, we have already three Albums now. And one EP. This is our second time to do a tour in Europe, but this is our first time at Death Feast. Before this, we met Lukas from Stillbirth. Stillbirth did an Asian tour last year. After we organized the Indonesian Stillbirth Tour we were invited by Lukas to play the Death Feast Festival. Now we are here, you know.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

How long do you play in this line-up? I have a line-up here. Is it the current one? Daniel Mardhany – vocals; Stevie Item – guitars; Welby Cahyadi – bass; Kharisma – guitars; Alvin Eka Putra – drums

Deadsquad / Stevie

Yes, it is the actual line-up

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

How long do you play in this line-up?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Probably one year and a half!

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

Only three Albums since 2006? Other bands have much more after 13 years. What is the matter? How much time do you need to write an album?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Our first album came out 2009. So it was three years to do this first album. We wanted to do an album from the day we formed the band. We need time to do albums, sure!

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

You are more a live band?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Yes we are.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

You said it, this is not your first gig in Germany or Europe.

Deadsquad / Stevie

Yes, the first time was in Sebnitz last year. Last year we went to Europe to tour with our brothers from Indonesia Burger Kill. But we had a different road. We played Sebnitz / Germany. The Club is called Klangmanufaktur.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

I don’t know this location! I think it is in East Germany!?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Yes it is in East Germany. And the venue is called Klangmanufaktur. It is a small club. But we love how they are. They were very great there.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

How long did you stay here in Germany during your last tour?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Same as now, two weeks.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

This gig here in Andernach at Death Feast is the first of you current tour?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Yes.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

How is it for you to be in Germany / Europe and play your music?

Deadsquad / Stevie

To be out from Indonesia to stay here in Germany / Europe for us is very overwhelming. We’ll never believe that. Going to places, that we never go before. It’s very nice, very special.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

It is an other culture than Asia.

Deadsquad / Stevie

Yes, of course it is a different culture. Everything is different (laughing). Yes as example the weather. In Indonesia it is summer, in our country it is all time summer.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

Who does the booking for the band? Who has brought you to Europe? I think you said it before, it was Lukas?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Yes, Lukas from Stillbirth

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

Did you know Lukas before booking? Lukas stayed with Stillbirth in Asia before.

Deadsquad / Alvin

I played Death Feast before with my other band.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

Yes, I remember you perfectly! Say the name of the band!

Deadsquad / Alvin

The name of the band is Asilent.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

Yes, I remember you from last year. And I know your singer of Asilent. It is Fiaz Grinder. It was great to see you here last year with Asilent.

Deadsquad / Alvin

Yes Juergen, I saw you many times last year. I also play in an Indonesian Grindcore Band, called Noxa. You know?

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

No, I don’t know this band. How is this festival for you? How are your impressions?

Deadsquad / Stevie

This is for us the coolest festival we ever will be. The size of this festival is perfect. It is not so big. But the crowd is very family. It is easy to talk with each other. All is easy good here: the drinks, and the other stuff…

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

And for the fans it is very good. You can meet the band members. All, from the opener to the headliner. It is a very fan friendly Festival.

Deadsquad / Alvin

Yes!!! And with the other bands we played together at other concerts or festivals. We know each other. This is the call of the underground!

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

How is the Death Metal scene in Indonesia? Is there a big Death Metal Scene? Or are there only a few Death Metal bands?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Yes the Death Metal Szene in Indonesia is big. For example we have a festival, called Hammersonic. I think the audience is ca. 20000 people.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

How do you do this on this actual tour? I think all of the members have jobs? Do you take holiday? I think it is not so simple to do a tour to Europe?

Deadsquad / Stevie

Some of us are fulltime musicians. We have side jobs. When other have a job and do side jobs with music, we do music as fulltime jobs with sometime side jobs.

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

I think this is a dream for a musican!? There are not many musicians who can do so!

Deadsquad / Stevie

Oh yes, this is really a dream! So it is very hard to recognize for us: are we working, or are we having holiday! (laughing).

Time For Metal / Juergen Simon

Thank you, that it was possible to see you at Death Feast and do this interview with you! It was an honor and joy for me to meet you! Hope to see you again. Probably next year at Death Feast!?

Deadsquad

Thank you – Dankeschön ! (they speak this in german language). It’s an honor for us too. If you ever come to Asia, you are welcome.

