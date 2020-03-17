Keep It True XXIII: findet vom 20. – 22.08. statt

Hier das Statement der Veranstalter:

Hallo Freunde,

erst einmal Danke, dass ihr so viel Verständnis für die Wartezeit aufgebracht habt. Wir haben lange nun die Entwicklung des Virus und seiner Folgen beobachtet und hatten gehofft, das Festival noch irgendwie an seinem ursprünglichen Termin abhalten zu können. Aber für uns hat die Sicherheit der Fans, der Bands und natürlich auch unserer Crew oberste Priorität und hier werden wir keinerlei Risiken eingehen. Dazu kommt, dass vor allem ihr als Fans Planungssicherheit braucht, sei es Hotel oder Anreise. Deswegen haben wir uns schweren Herzens dazu entschlossen, das Festival auf den 20. bis 22. August 2020 zu verschieben. Wir haben auch schon mit allen Bands geredet und fast alle Bands werden auch im August auftreten können. Bei ein paar wenigen suchen wir noch nach einer Lösung, aber es sieht gut aus, dass das Billing fast komplett erhalten bleibt. Wir werden euch, sobald alle Bands sicher feststehen, natürlich sofort darüber informieren. Natürlich bleiben alle Tickets für das Festival und auch die Warm Up Show gültig. Wir danken euch schon mal für eure Unterstützung und Treue in einer schweren Zeit, die auch für uns mit großen finanziellen Aufwänden verbunden ist. Aber wir lassen euch nicht hängen und werden für euch wie immer das Optimale herausholen.

Metal On,

Oli + Tarek

Hallo Friends

First of all THANK YOU for the patience with us. For a longer time, we followed how the situation with the virus evolves and what consequences it has. We hoped we could still do the festival on its original date. But the safety of our fans, bands and of course our crew is the most important for us and we won’t take any risks for that. Additional to that you all need to plan your hotels and travels and so we cannot wait till the last minute and risk everything. So we decided to move the festival to August 20-22 2020. We already talked to every band and most of them will also be able to play in August. With a handful we try to find solutions to make it possible, but it looks like most of the festival will stay like it is now. As soon as all bands are confirmed, we will let you know of course. Of course all the tickets for the festival and the warm up show will stay valid. We already want to thank you for your support and keeping the faith with us. This is a very hard time for us, that will also cause a huge financial investment by us. But we will never let you down and will always try to do the very best for you!

Metal On

Oli + Tarek