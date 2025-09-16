Malota: enthüllen Video zur neuen Single „In A Common Grave“

Die italienische Psych-Stoner-Rock-Band Malota wird am 10. Oktober ihr neues Album Scapegoat über Go Down Records veröffentlichen. Als ersten Vorgeschmack auf die kommende Platte hat die Band ein brandneues Video zu ihrem Track In A Common Grave veröffentlicht. Das Musikvideo kann hier angesehen werden:

Die Band kommentiert: „In a common grave, where all the good in the world has been buried: ethics, ideals, love, peace, kindness, justice, and the empathy that should guide humanity. A common grave we gaze upon from above with indifference—yet it does not only stare back at us, like Nietzsche’s abyss; it seeps into us, hollowing us out, making us apathetic toward others, whether living or not, visible or invisible. It condemns us to survive a life that is no longer ours—and perhaps never was.“

Scapegoat wird am 10. Oktober über Go Down Records veröffentlicht. Mehr Informationen zur Band und ihrem kommenden Album findet ihr hier.

