Malota: veröffentlichen ihre zweite Single „Nermin“ aus dem kommenden Album

Die italienische Psych-Stoner-Rock-Band Malota setzt die Vorfreude auf ihr kommendes Album Scapegoat, das am 10. Oktober über Go Down Records erscheint, mit der Veröffentlichung einer brandneuen Single namens Nermin fort. Seht euch das Video hier an:

Der Track präsentiert die charakteristische Mischung aus schweren Riffs, hypnotischen Grooves und psychedelischen Texturen von Malota und deutet weiter auf die rohe Energie und Tiefe von Scapegoat hin.

Die Band äußert sich zu Nermin: „The song recalls the events of Srebrenica in 1995, when one of the gravest genocides of the postwar era was perpetrated on its outskirts by Serbian forces, under the indifference of NATO and the UN. Crying out his son’s name—Nermin—with the last shreds of hope, Ramo Osmanović implores him to come out of the woods and surrender to the Serbs, believing they would spare him and even provide food… Both father and son would instead be killed by those very men, as well as by the betrayal of those who should have protected them: the international community. There is no message of hope, no redemption. The world has learned nothing from its recent history. We see it again today in the Palestinian genocide, carried out by the Nazi-Israeli regime.“

Mehr Informationen zu Malota und ihrem kommenden Album Scapegoat findet ihr hier:

