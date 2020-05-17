Masters Of Rock: verschoben auf 2021

Wie erwartet, ist nun auch das Masters Of Rock 2020 um ein Jahr verschoben worden. Positiv ist allerdings, dass viele Künstler bereits für 2021 bestätigt worden sind. Hier die Infos vom Veranstalter:

“DEAR FRIENDS,

we have been slowly preparing you for the following announcement in the last couple of messages. It is now the time to officially move the 18th Masters Of Rock festival to the next year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent government restrictions and with regard to your health, we simply can’t make „Masters“ happen this year. Since we have kind of expected this outcome we have already reached out to the bands to reschedule them for next year and we have some great news for you!

We have been able to already confirm about 90 % of artists listed for the 18th Masters Of Rock and they are looking forward to seeing you next year in Vizovice!

The purchased tickets remain valid for the new date!

The 18th edition of the festival will take place from 8th till 11th July 2021 in the familiar Rudolf Jelinek´s distillery in Vizovice.

The reconfirmed bands are:

JUDAS PRIEST, NIGHTWISH, AMON AMARTH, SEPULTURA, HEAVEN SHALL BURN, TESTAMENT, LORDI, LACUNA COIL, BEAST IN BLACK, ALESTORM, OOMPH!, GOTTHARD, KATAKLYSM, ORDEN OGAN, DEATH ANGEL, PINK CREAM 69, HIGH ON FIRE, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS s českým symfonickým orchestrem Praha, CIVIL WAR, BEYOND THE BLACK, BLUES PILLS, SHAKRA, NERVOSA, NOTHGARD, TROLLFEST, LONG DISTANCE CALLING, NEONFLY, MISTER MISERY, SPOIL ENGINE, SHIRAZ LANE, BLACKDRAFT, EXTROVERT, ARAKAIN, FLERET, SEBASTIEN, GATE CRASHER and FORREST JUMP.

All performers and the team of organizers are already looking forward to seeing you next year at the biggest metal music celebration in Central Europe. This is a very difficult time for all of us, so hold on and stay healthy so we can enjoy „Masters“ together!

Take care and have a nice day.

On behalf of the Pragokoncert Agency

Jirka Daron”