Metalfestivals in Deutschland vs. Covid-19

Die Betreiber unserer geliebten und schmerzlich vermissten Festivals haben sich zusammengetan und gemeinsam zu Wort gemeldet. Aber lest selbst:
Deutsch:
„Liebe Fans, Freundinnen und Freunde unserer Festivals,
„In Union We Stand“ – das vielgepriesene OVERKILL-Motto ist heute aktueller denn je.
In den vergangenen Wochen und Monaten hat sich wieder einmal gezeigt, wie sehr die Metal-Familie zusammenhält. Eure großartige Unterstützung unserer Festivals hat uns massiven Rückhalt gegeben und Mut gemacht und sie tut dies weiterhin.
Auch wir Veranstalter sind zusammengerückt und haben uns deutschlandweit zum regelmäßigen Austausch zusammengefunden. Wir stehen in den Startlöchern, um unsere Festivals bestmöglich zu realisieren, sobald sich die Möglichkeit dazu ergibt. Denn noch ist der Sommer 2021 nicht verloren!
Sollte es zu Festival-Absagen kommen, so bitten wir euch um eure Solidarität mit den betroffenen Festivals, denn diese wird weiterhin dringend benötigt.
Eine gesunde Musik-Szene benötigt eine mannigfaltige Live-Szene –momentan ist dies in Deutschland noch der Fall. Egal ob Mainstream oder Underground, unsere Festivallandschaft bietet für jede Band und jeden Fan den passenden Rahmen. Das ist wichtig und auch gut so, die Pandemie bedroht diese Vielfalt jedoch stark.
Wir als Festivalveranstalter halten zusammen und hoffen weiterhin auf euren Support!
Danke, dass ihr an unserer Seite steht – ohne euch wären wir nichts!“
Englisch:
„Dear fans, and friends of our festivals,
„In Union We Stand“ – the much-praised OVERKILL slogan is more relevant today than ever.
The past weeks and months have once again shown how much the metal family stands together. The incredible support you show towards all of our festivals has given us strength and courage in challenging times and continues to do so.
We, the organizers, have also moved closer together and have come together throughout Germany for a regular exchange. We are in the starting blocks to bring our festivals to live in the best possible way, as soon as the opportunity arises. Because the summer of 2021 is not lost yet!
Should there be festival cancellations, we ask you for your solidarity with the affected festivals, because this solidarity is still urgently needed.
A healthy music scene needs a diverse live scene – at the moment this is still the case in Germany. No matter if mainstream or underground, our festival landscape offers the right setting for every band and every fan. This is very important, but the pandemic threatens this diversity heavily.
We as festival organizers stick together and hope for your ongoing support!
Thank you for standing by our side – without you we would be nothing!“
A Chance For Metal
Alpen Flair Festival
Amphi Festival
Baden in Blut
Baltic Open Air
Bang Your Head!!!
Boardstream Open Air
Dark Troll Festival
Death Feast Open Air
Dong Open Air
Euroblast
Eventzentrum Strohofer
Fimbul Festival
Full Force
Hardwood Open
Headbangers Open Air
M.I.S.E. Open Air
Metal Bash
Metal Frenzy
Metalacker
Mission Ready Festival
Nord Open Air
Party.San Open Air
Protzen Open Air
Ragnarök Festival
Reload Festival
Rock am Härtsfeldsee
Rock dein Leben
Rock Harz
Ruhrpott Rodeo
Sticky Fingers
Summer Breeze Open Air
Summer Invasion Festival
Trebur Open Air
Turock Open Air
Vainstream Rockfest
Wacken Open Air
Winter Invasion