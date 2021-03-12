Metalfestivals in Deutschland vs. Covid-19

Die Betreiber unserer geliebten und schmerzlich vermissten Festivals haben sich zusammengetan und gemeinsam zu Wort gemeldet. Aber lest selbst:

Deutsch:

„Liebe Fans, Freundinnen und Freunde unserer Festivals,

„In Union We Stand“ – das vielgepriesene OVERKILL-Motto ist heute aktueller denn je.

In den vergangenen Wochen und Monaten hat sich wieder einmal gezeigt, wie sehr die Metal-Familie zusammenhält. Eure großartige Unterstützung unserer Festivals hat uns massiven Rückhalt gegeben und Mut gemacht und sie tut dies weiterhin.

Auch wir Veranstalter sind zusammengerückt und haben uns deutschlandweit zum regelmäßigen Austausch zusammengefunden. Wir stehen in den Startlöchern, um unsere Festivals bestmöglich zu realisieren, sobald sich die Möglichkeit dazu ergibt. Denn noch ist der Sommer 2021 nicht verloren!

Sollte es zu Festival-Absagen kommen, so bitten wir euch um eure Solidarität mit den betroffenen Festivals, denn diese wird weiterhin dringend benötigt.

Eine gesunde Musik-Szene benötigt eine mannigfaltige Live-Szene –momentan ist dies in Deutschland noch der Fall. Egal ob Mainstream oder Underground, unsere Festivallandschaft bietet für jede Band und jeden Fan den passenden Rahmen. Das ist wichtig und auch gut so, die Pandemie bedroht diese Vielfalt jedoch stark.

Wir als Festivalveranstalter halten zusammen und hoffen weiterhin auf euren Support!

Danke, dass ihr an unserer Seite steht – ohne euch wären wir nichts!“

Englisch:

„Dear fans, and friends of our festivals,

„In Union We Stand“ – the much-praised OVERKILL slogan is more relevant today than ever.

The past weeks and months have once again shown how much the metal family stands together. The incredible support you show towards all of our festivals has given us strength and courage in challenging times and continues to do so.

We, the organizers, have also moved closer together and have come together throughout Germany for a regular exchange. We are in the starting blocks to bring our festivals to live in the best possible way, as soon as the opportunity arises. Because the summer of 2021 is not lost yet!

Should there be festival cancellations, we ask you for your solidarity with the affected festivals, because this solidarity is still urgently needed.

A healthy music scene needs a diverse live scene – at the moment this is still the case in Germany. No matter if mainstream or underground, our festival landscape offers the right setting for every band and every fan. This is very important, but the pandemic threatens this diversity heavily.

We as festival organizers stick together and hope for your ongoing support!

Thank you for standing by our side – without you we would be nothing!“

A Chance For Metal

Alpen Flair Festival

Amphi Festival

Baden in Blut

Baltic Open Air

Bang Your Head!!!

Boardstream Open Air

Dark Troll Festival

Death Feast Open Air

Dong Open Air

Euroblast

Eventzentrum Strohofer

Fimbul Festival

Full Force

Hardwood Open

Headbangers Open Air

M.I.S.E. Open Air

Metal Bash

Metal Frenzy

Metalacker

Mission Ready Festival

Nord Open Air

Party.San Open Air

Protzen Open Air

Ragnarök Festival

Reload Festival

Rock am Härtsfeldsee

Rock dein Leben

Rock Harz

Ruhrpott Rodeo

Sticky Fingers

Summer Breeze Open Air

Summer Invasion Festival

Trebur Open Air

Turock Open Air

Vainstream Rockfest

Wacken Open Air

Winter Invasion

