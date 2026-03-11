Motus Tenebrae: präsentieren „Endless Buildings“, den ersten Song vom kommenden Album „In Sorrow’s Requiem“

Am 9. März haben Motus Tenebrae ihren ersten Song vom kommenden Album Endless Buildings enthüllt. Das begleitende Video wurde Solar Sphere Multimedia produziert.

Luis McFadden erklärt den Song: „The central theme that unifies these visions is the Existential Concrete Labyrinth: an eternal interior metropolis where the individual is crushed by monumental structures that reflect his own emptiness.

In this narrative, the exterior and the interior merge… the endless buildings are simultaneously psychic prisons and monuments to alienation. There is no longer a distinction between the cold stone of the city and the silence of the soul. It is the portrait of a humanity that, in an attempt to build its own progress, has constructed a geometry of abandonment in which God is dead, nature is a faded memory, and the only thing that remains is the echo of one’s own footsteps in corridors that lead nowhere“.

Mit In Sorrow’s Requiem kehren Motus Tenebrae zurück – stärker, düsterer und tiefgründiger denn je. Ihre Musik wird Fans von Bands wie Paradise Lost, My Dying Bride, Sentenced und Katatonia begeistern. Mehr Informationen findet ihr hier:

