New Model Army: veröffentlichen neues Video „Language“

New Model Army und earMUSIC feiern weltweite Charterfolge des aktuellen Studioalbums Unbroken mit der Veröffentlichung des neuen Lyric-Videos zum Song Language.

„Not much hits me as genuine these days, but New Model Army hits it for me. Wonderfully recorded and produced by themselves, mixing this album felt like a gift. Here’s hoping lots of people feel the same way about listening to it.” – Tchad Blake

Unbroken erreicht Top Chart Positionen in mehreren Ländern:

#1 – Großbritannien*

#5 – Deutschland

#8 – Schweden**

#11 – Niederlande***

#13 – Schweiz

#25 – Polen

#37 – Frankreich**

*Rock Charts

**Physical Album Charts

***Vinyl Charts

Weitere Infos zur Band und zum neuen Album könnt ihr hier nachlesen: