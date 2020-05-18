Ninth Circle: „Echo Black“ wird am 26.06.2020 veröffentlicht

Am 26. Juni 2020 wird das neue Album der US-Metal Band Ninth Circle – Echo Black via Pure Underground Records auf CD veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 12. Juni 2020.
Ninth Circle sind zurück! Die neuen Kompositionen auf dem Album Echo Black sind noch ohrwurmhafter geworden als auf dem Vorgänger. US-, Euro, NWoBHM – alles kann man heraushören, aber immer so, dass alles perfekt zusammenpasst. Wer ein melodisches Metalalbum sucht, das weit aus dem Einheitsbrei herausragt, der ist bei Ninth Circle richtig! Die Produktion passt natürlich auch! Was will man mehr? Reinhören! Der „Wow“-Faktor kommt dann sofort! Anspieltipp? Album einlegen und es geht sofort so los, wie es sein soll!
Echo Black Tracklist:
1. Dance Of Swords
2. The Angel’s Share
3. Echo Black
4. Forever More
5. Tokyo Nights
6. Prelude To Glory
7. Shadow Of Giants
8. Return Of The King
9. Riding The Storm
10. Then & There
11. Natural High
12. When The Sun Goes Down (Bonustrack)
13. Warrior
Line-Up:
Dennis Brown – Vocals, Guitars
Frank Forray – Bass
Richie “Captain Black” Brooks – Drums
Special Guests:
Jeff Prentice – Keyboards, String Arrangements; Outro Guitar Solo on Warrior
Todd Michael Hall – Vocals on Warrior
Mike Flyntz – Guitar Solo on Warrior
Frank Gilchriest – Drums on Forever More
Coverartwork: Dusan Markovic – https://www.markovicdusan.com
