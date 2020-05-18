Ninth Circle: „Echo Black“ wird am 26.06.2020 veröffentlicht

Am 26. Juni 2020 wird das neue Album der US-Metal Band Ninth Circle – Echo Black via Pure Underground Records auf CD veröffentlicht. Der Vorverkauf beginnt am 12. Juni 2020.

Ninth Circle sind zurück! Die neuen Kompositionen auf dem Album Echo Black sind noch ohrwurmhafter geworden als auf dem Vorgänger. US-, Euro, NWoBHM – alles kann man heraushören, aber immer so, dass alles perfekt zusammenpasst. Wer ein melodisches Metalalbum sucht, das weit aus dem Einheitsbrei herausragt, der ist bei Ninth Circle richtig! Die Produktion passt natürlich auch! Was will man mehr? Reinhören! Der „Wow“-Faktor kommt dann sofort! Anspieltipp? Album einlegen und es geht sofort so los, wie es sein soll!

Echo Black Tracklist:

1. Dance Of Swords

2. The Angel’s Share

3. Echo Black

4. Forever More

5. Tokyo Nights

6. Prelude To Glory

7. Shadow Of Giants

8. Return Of The King

9. Riding The Storm

10. Then & There

11. Natural High

12. When The Sun Goes Down (Bonustrack)

13. Warrior

Line-Up:

Dennis Brown – Vocals, Guitars

Frank Forray – Bass

Richie “Captain Black” Brooks – Drums

Special Guests:

Jeff Prentice – Keyboards, String Arrangements; Outro Guitar Solo on Warrior

Todd Michael Hall – Vocals on Warrior

Mike Flyntz – Guitar Solo on Warrior

Frank Gilchriest – Drums on Forever More

Coverartwork: Dusan Markovic – https://www.markovicdusan.com

Links:

https://www.ninthcircle.us/

https://www.facebook.com/NinthCircleBand/

https://twitter.com/ninth_circle

https://myspace.com/ninthcircleworld

https://www.reverbnation.com/ninthcircleworld